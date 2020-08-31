Springville opens season with 27-14 win over St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Springville defeated St. Clair County 27-14 on Friday in the first game of the 2020 season for both teams.
The Tigers put the first touchdown on the board five minutes into the game on a 5-yard run by quarterback Pearson Baldwin.
The Saints responded with an explosive play -- a 42-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joshua Struggs to receiver Jackson Bryant -- but a flag for an illegal shift erased the score.
A 30-yard pass from Baldwin to receiver Ben Bianchi resulted in Springville’s second TD of the night and left the Tigers with a 13-0 lead.
SCCHS responded with a 3-yard run for a touchdown by Jeremiah Struggs, and the teams went into halftime with the score at 13-7.
The Tigers put up back-to-back unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, building a 27-7 advantage. Daniel Smith scored the first of those TDs on 15-yard, and the second came on a 4-yard pass from Baldwin to Bianchi.
St. Clair County scored with less than three minutes to play when Joshua Struggs reached the end zone from 1 yard out, cutting the margin to 27-14.
Both teams will return to the playing field Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m.
SCCHS will play Corner High School at home, while Springville will travel to Cherokee County.