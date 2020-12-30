Spotlight on: Stephen Owens, jiu-jitsu coach

Stephen Owens is the program director at Evolution Strength and Conditioning in Anniston and is a 3-1 MMA fighter ranked No. 1 in his weight class. Evolution is offering a free month of jiu-jitsu training to anyone without prior jiu-jitsu experience. The special runs through the end of January. To redeem your free classes, visit the gym at 905 Noble St. in Anniston or call 256-770-7730 for more information.
Were you an athlete in school? I was a skateboard kid. I never did team sports. I was pretty fast and I wanted to join track, but I wasn’t able to join because I moved around a lot.
What is jiu-jitsu? Jiu-jitsu is a martial art that focuses on the grappling aspect. There are some strikes, and we defend against them, but in jiu-jitsu, the goal is to restrain your opponent — not beat them senseless. The goal is to get your opponent to acknowledge defeat rather than injure them.
Are there different styles of jiu-jitsu? Typically when people talk about jiu-jitsu, they are talking about the Brazilian style. Japanese jiu-jitsu has swords — that is not necessarily the best bet for someone today looking to defend themselves. The best bet for self defense is to carry a gun, but if you can’t, hand-to-hand combat is the best.
There are gi and no-gi styles. In gi, you can use your opponent’s clothing as a weapon. In no-gi, you cannot grab clothing — like catch wrestling. A lot of times, spectators prefer no-gi, and participants prefer gi. It is important to study both. You may end up in a fight with someone in a jacket or someone who has ripped off their shirt. Evolution teaches both; the majority is in the gi, and there are sessions that are no-gi.
How long does it take to move up the ranks in jiu-jitsu? It can take two-ish years to move up in rank. The ranks go white, blue, purple, brown and black. I am about five years in. I am a purple belt, approaching brown.
Why would someone learn jiu-jitsu? It can save your life in hand-to-hand combat. Don’t expect miracles, but it can definitely save your life.
We have a lot of police officers who train in jiu-jitsu. In the event an officer has to detain someone larger than them who is resisting, they have to choose between striking or using a weapon. With jiu-jitsu, the officer will be less likely to strike or use a weapon, because jiu-jitsu will help the situation from escalating to that. It doesn’t matter if someone is three times my weight as long as I can position myself correctly.
If you want your kid to do well in a fight against someone their own size, give them boxing and wrestling, but if you want your kid to survive someone who is much larger than they are, jiu-jitsu is the answer.
What is a typical jiu-jitsu class like? At the beginning of class we start off lined up, and when the instructor comes in, we all do a quick bow to each other. Bowing is about respect. Then there is a warm up that varies from day to day. The warm up lasts about 10 minutes and focuses on cardio or flexibility or another tool.
The instructor will pick someone to use to help demonstrate different techniques. Then, we pair off and practice the techniques. After that, we have rolling — the jiu-jitsu term for sparring. In our rolling, we are just trying to get someone in a hold. Beginners are not expected to hop into rolling around. We have a curriculum we follow. There are basic to intermediate to advanced concepts.
All our classes are unisex. There is a teen girl who weighs about 120 pounds who repeatedly beats guys who are much larger than she is.
Are there minimum requirements for a jiu-jitsu class? There is no minimum level of fitness required to join our jiu-jitsu classes. Jiu-jitsu will help you become more athletic. Jiu-jitsu is a sport, but it is not driven by athleticism.
We take the tools you have and add leverage. In a fight, if you bench press someone off your chest and roll away, you are going to get very tired very quickly. Jiu-jitsu helps you find ways to use leverage. The idea is never to find yourself grunting to find a way to make someone move.
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.