Spotlight on: Jade Daniel, dual enrollment student

Is Anniston your hometown? I was born in Anniston, but Wedowee has always felt more like home to me. I would go down there every weekend and every summer to stay with my grandma.
What is your educational background? I am a senior at Saks High School, and this is my second year as a dual enrollment student. I have taken dual math and English, and I currently have 12 college credits.
Are you involved in any extracurricular activities? I play volleyball and run track. This was my fourth year playing volleyball, and it will be my third year running track.
How has the pandemic affected you? COVID has impacted my life tremendously. The end of my junior year was cut short which caused prom to be cancelled along with our track season. It is now my senior year, and we have missed out on pep rallies and the homecoming parade, and we have to wear masks all day which are very uncomfortable.
Are your classes held in person or online? I do go to class, but the majority of the work we do is online.
What are your plans after high school? After I graduate, I want to get my bachelors degree in healthcare administration and my cosmetology license to become a professional makeup artist — all while continuing my candle business.
When did you start making candles? I started making candles about four months ago. My mom showed me a picture of this candle that looked like a little cake, and she said she believed I could recreate it.
Have you always been interested in arts and crafts? I have always been into arts and crafts. I even wanted to be a baker when I was little, so I figured this would come naturally to me once I did some research. I wanted to do something that nobody else was doing and make it my own.
Tell us about your variety of candles. I have blueberry cheesecake, lemon, hazelnut coffee, apple harvest, lavender, pumpkin soufflé and so many more.
They all come in an 8 ounce Mason or jelly jar, and they are $15 each.
I also have peach and strawberry shortcake which are $12 each.
I also make custom 15 ounce candles for events such as weddings, baby showers and birthdays, as well as sports team candles.
All custom candles are $22. They are not located on the website, but you can inbox our Facebook page to place an order.
How can someone order your candles? All of these candles and more can be found on my website, sweetdelightcandles.com.
What is the farthest away you have shipped an order so far? The farthest order I have ever shipped would be to Los Angeles.
Tell us about the “Believe” candle. The “Believe” candle originated as a candle to support breast cancer awareness month, but I wanted to do more. My mom and I came up with the idea to give a donation to a cancer survivor from the profits.
I was so blessed to have support when I started my business, and I wanted to give back and share that with someone who has been through a lot and survived.
What is the most difficult part of candle making? I would say the most difficult part about candle making is making sure the candle burns right. Different jars call for different wicks, and the way my candles are made, I have to be careful to not have too much wax at the top, so it won’t soot or overflow when it is lit.
What are you passionate about? I enjoy candle making, but I have a deep passion for makeup. I’ve been doing my own makeup for about two years now, but it wasn’t until the beginning of this year that I decided I wanted to make a career out of it.
