Spotlight on: David Reddick, author

David Reddick is a former Anniston City councilman and mayoral candidate who has recently released a children’s book, “The Good Little Leprechaun.” This story follows a young leprechaun who is trying to do the right thing while getting gold to fill her pot. “The Good Little Leprechaun” emphasizes the importance of honesty and integrity.
Tell us about your connection to the Anniston area. I am from Anniston; I am a graduate of Anniston High School and Jacksonville State University. My degree is in general studies, but I focused on political science and public relations. I want to serve people. I just finished my second term on city council and ran for mayor.
Why did you want to work in city government? I just wanted to help some people, and that is the way I found to help.
What is your background in writing? I was really good at writing creative essays in class. My electives in college were ones that allowed the most essays. I thought everybody loved writing until I did some substitute teaching. [laughter]
Why do you enjoy writing? I can tell you what I’m thinking through a story when I write. I can transform you to where I am when I write.
Why did you write ‘The Good Little Leprechaun’? I was also trying to find a way to share the importance of being honest. You don't come out bad; you turn bad. This story is about honesty and integrity. You hope that even if everyone else is doing bad things, your kids will still do the right thing.
What was your writing process? It was inspired thought; Napoleon talks about inspired thought. I was driving one day. I like to listen to motivational speakers. I was listening to Eric Thomas who said, “Luck is for leprechauns, and you aren’t green.” I was thinking about some of the political corruption you see across the country. The story came to me, and I wrote it in my head. I put it on paper in about an hour. I went on a website called Fiverr where I found an artist, Bella Maher, who did the illustrations.
Tell us about the story. At birth, every leprechaun is given a pot that they have to fill with gold. The way leprechauns were getting gold for their pots was that they were stealing small amounts of gold from humans. There was one leprechaun who didn’t want to lie or cheat or steal. All the other leprechauns had more gold than this leprechaun. … The leprechauns see this little old lady with her hands full trying to cross the street. The good little leprechaun has to decide if she is going to steal from the lady or help her.
How can the community purchase ‘The Good Little Leprechaun’? It is available on Amazon. Nunnally’s Framing will be carrying some copies soon.
Will there be a sequel? Quite a few people have asked that. There is also a company that wants to start a children’s cartoon based on it. There is another book I want to write, “I Didn’t Know What I Didn’t Know Until I Knew It.” It is about the principle of lifelong learning and inspiring kids to learn.
What are you passionate about? Helping people. I almost died in a motorcycle accident when I was 23 in the Navy. I made a promise to God, “If you let me live, I will dedicate my life to helping people.” My philosophy is, “Change the world one person at a time — starting with the person in the mirror.”
How can someone change the world and change themselves? Go in the future in your mind. Picture the person you want to be. If you can see it, you can be it. If money didn’t exist, what would you do? Go do that.
