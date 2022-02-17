Spotlight on: Bre Steele, Calhoun County Extension

Bre Steele is an agent at the Calhoun County Extension Office. She also serves Etowah County and St. Clair County. For more information on the programs Steele oversees or other programs offered by the Extension, call (256) 237-1621.
Please explain each of the programs you oversee and who they are appropriate for.
Financial Literacy in Progress (FLIP) is available to high school seniors or any adult. This program is to improve one’s financial well-being by increasing the knowledge and skills to understand personal finance.
Promoting Readiness for Employment Possibilities (PREP) is available to any high school senior or adult, but geared toward the unemployed and underemployed. This series provides individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve employment success covering communication skills, resumes, cover letters, job applications, interviews and more.
Successful Aging Initiative (SAI) focuses on the senior citizen population and helps them maintain their quality of life. SAI gives them the skills to live a healthier and more productive life in their own homes covering mind, body, home, environment and finances. This program is not only useful to senior citizens, but also their caregivers, family, friends and community partners. I am excited to bring the SAI Conference back to Calhoun County later this year with more information to come.
Parent-Child Reading Enhancement Program focuses on parents and guardians of children four to six years of age teaching them techniques to improve reading level and skills. PCREP provides the tools and resources necessary to turn reading time into quality family time that everyone can enjoy.
Will you share one tip or insight from each program?
FLIP: One tip that I hope that every client takes away is to get your credit report and go over it.
PREP: Always be ready, because you never know what job will become available or what promotion you may be considered for.
SAI: Please never be scared to ask for help or report a fraud or scam that has taken advantage of you.
PCREP: Always take time to read to or with your child, because this builds valuable skills that will last a lifetime.
Is there a cost to attend programs? The programs that I offer are at no cost to you or your organization. It is best to contact me at 256-237-1621 to get more information on a program or to set up a class.
Currently every Friday from now until March 4, I offer the PREP class at the Calhoun County Office. Please find more information on our Facebook page, Alabama Extension-Calhoun County or call the office.
Have you seen the positive effect of these programs on clients? Just having the discussions in class, you can see them retaining this information and how it will have a positive effect on their life. I may never know the impact these programs have on clients, but I can give them the knowledge needed for them to succeed.
What is a typical work week like for you? There is no typical workday or week for me and that is one of the things I enjoy about my job. Covering three counties (Calhoun, Etowah and St. Clair), I am normally out of the office in the community teaching classes except one to two days a week. Those one or two days a week are when I get paperwork completed, take care of meetings or do continuing education hours. Normally, my hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but I do offer evening classes, so my hours change from time to time.
What are you passionate about? I am passionate about helping others and watching others succeed in life. Knowing that I can help the young and old with their finances, getting ready for the job, maintaining life or learning skills for reading keeps me motivated on a daily basis.
Is there anything else you would like to add? I would like to thank the organizations and businesses I work with for allowing me to come in and educate their members and residents. If I do not cover the area you need help with, please contact the office, and one of my amazing co-workers may be able to assist you as we all have our unique area of expertise.
