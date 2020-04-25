Youth baseball still a possibility for area

The date May 11 has been floating around recently as a starting point for games in youth sports such as baseball and softball. May 11 was recommended in a report submitted April 17 by Alabama’s Small Business Commission, one of several groups Gov. Kay Ivey asked to provide input in forming a plan to reopen Alabama’s economy.
By statute, the Small Business Commission is headed by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth. A Subcommittee to Reopen the Economy was chaired by State Representative Danny Garrett of Trussville. Both Ainsworth and Garrett signed the report that contained about 160 pages of information.
The report noted 10 recommendations the committee thought necessary to begin play on May 11. Most were safety measures currently being practiced including social distancing, frequent sanitizing and use of face masks.
The eighth recommendation was, “No food or concession sales will be allowed at facilities.”
The vast majority of Calhoun County’s youth softball programs are sanctioned by National Softball Association (NSA). The county’s youth baseball leagues are part of Dixie Youth Baseball’s District 2.
“The thing that the lieutenant governor came out with that had us being able to play youth sports starting May the 11th was unrealistic. … In youth sports, especially Dixie Youth, most of your leagues depend on concessions to pay the bills,” District 2 director Gary Sparks said Thursday evening.
Representatives of local leagues around the county echoed Sparks’ thoughts Friday.
“We cannot open our park without our concession stand. Our concession stand is what pays our umpires every night,” said longtime Wellborn Baseball for Youth treasurer Deana Grubbs. “I don’t feel like any parent-run organization is going to be able to open without their concession stand.”
Saks Youth Athletics president Tony Green was at the park when reached Friday, picking up debris and assessing damage after high winds hit the area earlier in the week.
“If this concession stand does not run we cannot pay the umpires,” Green said.
Even the largest programs need concession revenues to operate. Marcus Wood heads the Oxford program that has 500 players participating. He described concession stand revenue as “essentially important.”
“I would say with that, we look for it as a means to be able to buy new equipment throughout the year but the basic need for that money is to pay umpires each night,” Wood continued. “We pay umpires each night out of what we make at the concession stand.”
Trudy Hardegree has been involved with youth sports in Alexandria for almost 30 years and is the treasurer of the Alexandria Dixie Youth program.
“All of our people like Weaver and Saks and Wellborn and us and Pleasant Valley and White Plains, you’re pretty much on your own,” Hardegree said. “You’ve got to raise your money and make it work. It’s not an easy chore.”
Hardegree said depending on the number of games played, umpires cost between $10,000 and $15,000 annually.
“The concession stand usually takes in $10,000 to $12,000 and that covers paying the umpires. If you don’t have a city backing you, you have to fully get out and support this thing,” Hardegree added. “We, of course, have a fundraiser every year or we couldn’t make this operation work. Your power bills run about $1,000 a month when everybody’s playing.”
The good news is Sparks expects there will be a regular season for baseball.
“What we’ve talked about as a state board is, our goal is to hopefully sometime this summer let the leagues play regular-season baseball. … The regular season is what touches everybody,” he said. “Our goal is to try to have some type of regular season even if we have to start it in June, the first of July, just depends. A lot of it is a wait-and-see game, depends on what the governor comes out with at the end of April, how much she opens up.”
Added Sparks: “The state board has said that if we can play tournament ball at the end of this then we will but that’s not our No. 1 goal. Our No. 1 goal is to play the leagues, the regular-season games. That’s just because we want to do what’s best for all the kids in the program.”
Bill Horton, president and CEO of NSA, said in a webcast on the organization’s Facebook site April 21 that NSA would follow the directives of state governors and state health departments. He also said he foresees NSA-sanctioned teams playing ball at some point.