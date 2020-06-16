Youth baseball: Boys of summer return

Action at the plate as the pitcher tries to cover on a wild pitch. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
OXFORD — The boys of summer are back — at least they are in Oxford for the next three weeks.
Oxford resumed its Dixie Youth Baseball season Monday evening with four teams playing on two of the five fields at the Earl Martin Complex. On the AAA (ages 9 and 10) field, the Christy Benitez Keller-Williams Realty reds and the Cooper Chevrolet Buick blues played a doubleheader. Behind them, the Ozone (11 and 12) DICK’S Sporting Goods greens and the Core Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine blues elected to play one long game that turned into a two hour, 45 minute grind.
Marcus Wood, who heads the parent organization that runs the Oxford Dixie Youth program, said setting doubleheaders was done by design to keep the same groups of children playing and the same group of spectators watching — limiting the number of people interacting with one another each evening.
Before play started, each player and each coach was checked to make certain no one had an elevated temperature. There was no food, including seeds, in the dugouts and each player provided his own liquids. There was no shared equipment.
When the Ozone game started, the first out was recorded when Core Orthopaedics pitcher Tripp Adams fielded a comebacker to the mound and tossed to first baseman Sam Montgomery. Kennan Britt of DICK’S hit the first home run of the revived 2020 baseball season, a long blast over the fence in dead center field with Cedric Twymon on base, to put his team ahead 2-0 when the top of the first inning ended.
In the bottom of the first, an opposite field double to left center by Charlie Maniscalso sent Marcus Lawler home with the first run for Core Orthopaedics and Adams made it 2-2 when he scored on a wild pitch. From there, the game was nip-and-tuck until DICK’S put together a five-run rally late.
1 of 26
Action at the plate as the pitcher tries to cover on a wild pitch. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Coach Marcus Wood has a word for his baserunner. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Marquel Wood has his eye on the ball. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Family members look on at the game action. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
An on deck batter watches the opposing pitcher. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Family members look on from above the field. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A few players wore masks in the dugout. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Family members look on as the game goes on. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Family members look on as the game goes on. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Marquel Wood fires the ball to second base. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Action at the plate as the pitcher tries to cover on a wild pitch. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A slideshow of images as Oxford Dixie Youth baseball starts playing after the COVID-19 pandemic had put a halt to all activities.
1 of 26
Action at the plate as the pitcher tries to cover on a wild pitch. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Coach Marcus Wood has a word for his baserunner. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Marquel Wood has his eye on the ball. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Family members look on at the game action. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
An on deck batter watches the opposing pitcher. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Family members look on from above the field. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A few players wore masks in the dugout. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Family members look on as the game goes on. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Family members look on as the game goes on. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Marquel Wood fires the ball to second base. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Action at the plate as the pitcher tries to cover on a wild pitch. Dixie Youth baseball in Oxford got cranked back up Monday as the younsters hit field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Wood acknowledged after the marathon ended that he hadn’t been optimistic about playing games again until recently.
“This is a blessing,” he said. “I wasn’t confident at all. A month ago, I didn’t think that we would play.”
Before Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement in late May that authorized the resumption of amateur sporting events in Alabama on June 15, Wood said he and other Oxford board members were “sitting on the edge of our chairs, waiting to see what she was going to do, what she was going to allow us to do.”
Dixie Youth District 2 director Gary Sparks said late last week he was unaware of any other Dixie Youth Baseball programs in Calhoun County or the surrounding area that would attempt to play. Wood estimated somewhat more than 50 percent of those who originally signed up to play were playing now.
“I do think the plus that helped us is we had already been playing about a week and a half before the COVID hit,” Wood said. “We’d already had tryouts and drafts, had uniforms ordered and kids had uniforms. It was simply whenever we got the green light we just needed to make some schedules and be able to make sure we had the appropriate social distancing measures in place for us to be able to play safely.”
Oxford’s season will now end July 3. With good weather, every team will play at least six games, one doubleheader a week for three weeks.
“The ones that came back are very, very motivated to come back and play. I think they looked forward to coming to play. There are a lot of kids that play PARD ball and travel ball but for some kids this is all they’ve got,” Wood said. “The kids that came back were very excited to come back and play. We were glad we were there for them to have an opportunity to play because I think we’re the only league in the county that is playing.”