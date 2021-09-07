WVOK 97.9 FM to air every Choccolocco Monsters' baseball game

OXFORD — The Choccolocco Monsters announced Tuesday that their inaugural season will be heard on local radio thanks to a partnership with the Woodard Broadcasting Group. Every game — home and away — during the 2022 season will be heard on WVOK 97.9 FM.
“Our organization is extremely excited to partner with 97.9 WVOK and the Woodard Broadcasting Group for the 2022 Choccolocco Monsters baseball season,” Monsters president/general manager Scott Brand said in a news release. “Having both our home and away games on the radio is always vital to the success of our teams. As important as having our games available for our fans, is having an active partner and with the Woodard broadcast family being a voice of Jacksonville State, Oxford High School, Wellborn High School, and the Atlanta Braves, we are honored to be associated with a station that is community driven.”
The Sunbelt Baseball League, which was established in 2005, is currently comprised of nine teams based mostly out of the Metro-Atlanta area. The Monsters’ 2022 season will be about 30 games, and season tickets are already on sale at monsters.isportstix.com.