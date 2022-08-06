 Skip to main content
Woodstock 5K: Brown been there, got the T-shirt

Runners run for lots of reasons. William Brown started running in the Woodtock 5K for the swag.

"The real answer is, my mom saw Woodstock and thought it would be cute if I got her a shirt," the 20-year-old runner from Marietta, Ga., said.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.