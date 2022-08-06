Woodstock 5K: Bringing back some shine from races past

The 41st annual Woodstock 5K took place Saturday. with runners from all over the country, and some from outside the United States, descending upon Anniston to compete.
The race is a tradition that has been run on the first Saturday in August since 1980.
This year’s race was the Roadrunner’s Club of America’s 5K state championship. The organization has held state, regional, and national championships at the Woodstock race.
Next year’s race will be the national championship. Donoho School’s head track and field coach, Hayley Long, is Woodstock’s race director.
“Being a first time race director, getting the national championship for next year, with coming from the state [championship], we’re super excited," Long said. "We haven’t had it in several years.
"This race has kind of lost its luster. COVID didn’t help, but we’re trying to bring it back.”
There was a nice sized field of runners, with 864 competing in the 5K and 47 in the Kidstock 1K race. A total of 911 runners is a step up from recent races.
“We were at 911 runners, unless there was an exception made,” Long said. “We don’t take race-day registration; it causes too much trouble.
"I was going to be happy with 800, and we got over 800. Last year, we were only at low 700s. We’re at high 800s, almost to 900. Next year, I hope we get to 1,200-1,500.”
Next year’s national championship event will likely bring more high profile runners, as well. This year, some of the more well-known runners from around the world were not able to make it due to flight issues.
“We had a lot of elites sign-up,” Long said. “Unfortunately, some canceled on us at the last minute. Plane flights aren’t as cheap as they used to be.”
Runners' and spectators' spirits were kept high in the early morning August heat by two public address announcers and music playing on speakers prior to the race kicking off.
Competitors seemed to enjoy their time. Jordan Allbright, a Jacksonville State student from Holly Pond, said it was a “really nice course.”
“I was just running around Jacksonville and thought I wanted to see how I could do against everybody else,” Allbright said. “It was really fun.
"There were some serious guys here. After they were done, everybody else was going pretty hard against each other. It was just fun.”
Maddyn Conn, the All-County female athlete of the year for track and field from White Plains, competed, as well.
“It was tough,” Conn said with a laugh. “I hate the hills. My brother, Sawyer, was running with me, he was maybe like 30 seconds in front of me, so I was trying to get to him. It was fun chasing him.”
