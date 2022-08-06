 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Woodstock 5K: Bringing back some shine from races past

woodstock 5k 2022 013 tw bw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The 41st annual Woodstock 5K took place Saturday. with runners from all over the country, and some from outside the United States, descending upon Anniston to compete.

The race is a tradition that has been run on the first Saturday in August since 1980.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.