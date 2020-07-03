With his pro baseball out, former JSU star Gaddis finishes his degree, works toward next season

Nic Gaddis definitely would rather be playing baseball.
A former All-Ohio Valley Conference catcher/third baseman at Jacksonville State, Gaddis was supposed to be in the middle of his second season in the New York Mets' organization, which picked him in the 16th round of the 2019 June draft. Instead, he is back home in Dade County, Ga., waiting for the all clear to return.
This past week, he received word that Minor League Baseball has announced the season will be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is definitely something that we expected, and it's kind of been a waiting game for when they tell us that it was over," Gaddis said. "But, it's definitely disappointing. No one wanted that. We thought that somehow, some way we would be able to squeak out a few games this year."
Even so, Gaddis is remaining productive. When he completed his senior season for JSU in 2019, he was still a few credits short of graduation. The chance to play professional baseball meant that he would have to wait to finish those final classes, so that's what he's doing now.
"Actually, I've been working on homework all day," he said with a laugh when reached by telephone Thursday. "I have two final classes that I'm taking this semester. They started June 23 and go till July 23. Finish these two last classes, then I'm home free forever. I'm excited about that."
It hasn't been that long since he took his last class on the Jacksonville State campus, but it feels longer.
"I was talking to my dad about it," he said. "I was almost complaining because when you're taking a summer class, everything is condensed. You've got to do a lot more work a lot quicker. It's weird when you go from not having taken a class for almost a full year, and then it's like everything is bang, bang, bang.
"You almost don't want to do it. You study for 30 minutes, and you feel like you've done it for three hours. It's like you're not in the rhythm anymore."
Still, it serves a useful purpose outside of completing his degree.
"It's good for me," he said. "It gives me something else to do, besides just finding odd jobs from my grandfather."
Otherwise, he's spending his time working out and staying in playing shape.
"I'm trying to look forward in case we have a training camp in the fall: be ready to go for that. If not, be ready for spring and show out," Gaddis said.
Gaddis said he feels fortunate because he has access to facilities that not many other minor leaguers may have. He said that the gyms where he lives were closed for three weeks, at most. Gaddis still has to follow COVID-19 protocols, but he has a place to work out.
As for baseball activities, he typically goes to Ooltewah, Tenn., where his old high school travel-ball team is based. They have a facility that Gaddis can use. Again, he follows COVID-19 protocols.
"I've been able to better myself with a lot more tools than other people have," he said. "I've been trying to keep a positive mindset about that."
Still, he wishes he had gotten the chance to return to minor league baseball this season. In his first season last year, he split time between the Mets' New York-Penn League team in Brooklyn, N.Y., and their Gulf Coast League team in Sarasota, Fla. He appeared in 40 games and struggled, hitting only .192 with a pair of homers. He finished strong by reaching base 11 times in his final seven games — three hits and eight walks.
"I was very upset with myself after last season, just because I felt I let situations get bigger than they were," he said. "I didn't take advantage when I had the chances. I didn't play as well as I know that I can. I didn't quote-unquote prove myself when I got there, so that kind of stunk. It left a bitter taste in my mouth during the off-season."
He worked in the off-season to prepare for another chance … and now he's going to have to wait longer for it.
"I was ready to get back out there," he said. "I felt like I was strong. I felt like I was doing things the right way. Then to get out there for two or three days of actual practice, you get your hopes up and then you walk out of the weight room, and they tell you the season got canceled. You're barely into spring training, and you're going home. It was devastating."