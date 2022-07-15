Winner, winner, Monster dinner: After losing first nine home games, Choccolocco comes out on top

OXFORD — Alexander High grad Austin Goode struck out 11 Gwinnett Astros in the first home win in Choccolocco Monsters history.
The Monsters downed the Astros 7-4 on Signature Field at Choccolocco Park. Before Friday's win, the Monsters had posted an 0-9 home record.
“Long time coming,” Monsters head coach Steve Gillispie said. “If you look at what we did, there were no errors, there were 11 hits, we moved guys up, we hit with two outs, we hit with runners in scoring position, Goode struck out 11, he only walked two. The don’ts in the game were minimal and the do’s continue to be at the forefront. We may be hitting our stride a little bit.”
Goode pitched six innings, gave up two earned runs, and walked only two batters. He gave up six hits to Gwinnett.
“When you pitch like that you have a great chance to win,” Gillispie said. “He put up zeros. He was just really good. If you can do that, striking out 11 in seven innings, that’s almost two an inning.”
After a rocky 26-pitch first inning in which one run scored, Goode settled in. He worked five scoreless innings after giving up the one run in the top of the first. Goode, who typically pitches in relief, faced the challenge of a starter and took it in stride giving up only one run on four hits through six innings. In the top of the seventh, Sunbelt Baseball League All-Star Will Griffith relieved Goode after Goode gave up two hits. Griffith gave up one run but escaped the jam to further flex the Monsters’ pitching muscles.
“We’ve done well putting pitching together, fielding together, and hitting together,” Goode said. “Just coming out and playing ball, everything came together, and we got it done. I didn’t really have my best stuff that first inning. When I came back out, I was a little frustrated, but not frustrated enough that it would affect me. I started to get calls, pitches started working for me, and the defense behind me got it done.
“I started getting the curveball, the breaking ball started working for me. When it started working, I could see they were struggling with it. Once I got it, my confidence got high. I started just letting it go, and it came out good.”
While pitching was the highlight for the Monsters, offense did not disappoint the home team fans. Two runs came home for Choccolocco in the bottom half of the opening inning. One run was scored in the bottom of the fourth, and two runs scored for the Monsters in the bottom of the fifth.
The scoring came on aggressive base running as wild pitches brought home Choccolocco’s first two runs, 11 hits as a team, and three fielding errors for the Astros. Nate Shipley was the offensive star for the Monsters. Shipley was 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored. Shipley is batting .438 this season.
Brant Deerman, the former Piedmont High School star, was another offensive spark for the Monsters. Deerman was 2-3 with two RBIs. Deerman’s batting average is .316 on the year. Deerman also made multiple excellent defensive plays at second base.
The best defensive play of the night came in the third inning when Deerman backhanded a groundball while on the run and threw off his back foot to first base for the force out. Deerman and league all-star shortstop Josh Cooper were solid all game defensively for the Monsters.
“The curse is broken,” Deerman said. “I think we just got tired of losing here.”
The final inning of the game led to a lead-off solo home run by Astros third baseman Devin Warner. The homer came off Choccolocco closer Harris Burns, who leads the Monsters in pitching appearances. Burns gave up another run after Chase Evans hit a single to score Michael McGinnis from second. The rally was not enough as the Monsters won 7-4.