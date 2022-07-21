Why Auburn's Tank Bigsby didn't run away from Auburn and what he hopes to change in 2022

ATLANTA — The sound of breaking glass nearby caused Auburn defensive end Derrick Hall to trail off mid-sentence.
Hall shot the reporters a look — the same one siblings get when they realize the other one is about to be in big trouble for something. Then with a chuckle, Hall went back to describing Auburn running back Tank Bigsby.
“If he comes through the hole, that is what you hear,” Hall said Thursday during Auburn's appearance at SEC Media Days.
There was a time following the end of last season, after Auburn dropped five straight games to end the year, when Auburn fans worried they’d never see Bigsby rip through a hole again inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Ultimately, the talented back who carried 223 times for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 decided to remain with Auburn.
“Well, I look back when I first got to Auburn and just remembered why I came,” Bigsby said. “And me leaving would be like I’m running away from my problems. And I just told myself if I run, I can’t run forever. So I feel like I made the right decision.”
However, Bigsby's decision to remain committed to the Tigers doesn’t mean it's business as usual for the back. He’s spent the offseason carving out a leadership role on the team, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates and coaches.
“He’s become a guy you can really lean on in everything that you do,” Auburn tight end John Shenker said. “And that’s a testament to him and what he’s able to do on the field, but as well as off the field. I think that is something he’s taken huge strides in, and that is going to pay dividends for us in the fall.”
Shenker elaborated that Bigsby created a more fierce environment inside the running backs room in part because he’s running with more passion this offseason.
Bigsby said his teammates know by now that he’s not a big talker. He prefers to let his actions speak for him.
“Just working, and the guys just follow behind me,” Bigsby said. “I feel like if I’m the leader on the team, if I’m lacking, they're going to feel like it is OK for them to lack. So I try to bring — I don’t try; I bring my best every day.”
His best, if Bigsby can be believed, should include a lot more work in the passing game this season. In 2021, he caught only 21 receptions for 184 yards.
Bigsby will get plenty of chances to show off his pass-catching chops early in front of a home crowd since the Tigers open the season with five consecutive home games.
“For me, I feel like it is on our side,” Bigsby said. “The season on our side. We got a lot of home games. We're not on the road. … I feel like we can shock a lot of people.”
Of course, a hot start won’t mean anything if the Tigers can’t get it done on the road this season, especially in matchups against rivals Georgia and Alabama. The Tigers almost got it done against Alabama last season and almost certainly would have won the game if Bigsby had converted on third-and-one with 1:45 left to play.
“I replay it a lot,” Bigsby said. “I try not to think about what happened in the past, but that. … I think about it a lot.”
Hall said the running back that walked into SEC Media Days on Thursday is a different man than the one who played against the Crimson Tide last season. Hall said the change started with Bigsby’s decision to take on a larger leadership role.
“Tank talks about being better day in, day out,” Hall said. “So I definitely expect that from him, just because of the person that he is. Tank comes to work every day. … I love Tank, I love the person that he is, he’s going to get better, he’s really good for this team.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep