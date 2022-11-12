 Skip to main content
What's to come: Jacksonville State defenders offer glimpse of future on Senior Day

JSU Delaware action

Jacksonville State's Jeremiah Harris recorded eight tackles against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Redshirt senior safety Jeremiah Harris couldn’t tear his eyes away from the middle of the field during the pre-game festivities Saturday.

That's when Jacksonville State honored 11 seniors before a 42-17 victory over Eastern Kentucky, and Harris couldn’t help but feel like he was supposed to be with them.

