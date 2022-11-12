What's to come: Jacksonville State defenders offer glimpse of future on Senior Day

JACKSONVILLE — Redshirt senior safety Jeremiah Harris couldn’t tear his eyes away from the middle of the field during the pre-game festivities Saturday.
That's when Jacksonville State honored 11 seniors before a 42-17 victory over Eastern Kentucky, and Harris couldn’t help but feel like he was supposed to be with them.
“It was very weird,” Harris said. “Me missing out last year gave me another year, so watching these guys play their last home game when I came in with them. It was kind of a bittersweet moment. So, I just tried my best to have fun and enjoy the last home game with these guys that I came in with.”
Harris finished the afternoon with eight total tackles, four solo. If he had a highlight play in the game, it probably came in the final minutes of the third quarter when Eastern Kentucky faced second-and-22. Harris blanketed Eastern Kentucky’s top receiver, Jaden Smith, then managed to completely upend Colonels tight end Joseph Sewell the moment he caught the ball to set up third-and-16.
The Gamecocks recorded a sack-fumble on the next play, which they then recovered at the Eastern Kentucky 14-yard line.
Of course, none of those numbers, or even that play, begins to speak to Harris’ importance to Jacksonville State.
“He’s the one guy back there in the secondary that understands what we are doing,” Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “He’s smart, he’s athletic, and I think all the other DBs kind of look up to him.”
Harris originally joined the program as a walk-on in 2017, but then earned a scholarship in 2019. He now has a chance to receive a hardship waiver from the NCAA, which would give him one more year of eligibility after he suffered a season-ending injury in the 2021 season-opener against UAB.
“It is very special,” Harris said. “I get another chance to come back and try my best to leave a legacy. Try to lead the younger guys and teach them the ropes, how to play Jacksonville State football.”
Rodriguez suggested that it is possible that one or more of the seniors the Gamecocks did honor Saturday might join Harris back in Jacksonville next season.
One senior that almost certainly won’t is linebacker Stevonte Tullis who would have a hard time making a case that he’s failed to maximize his playing time, considering he’s believed to have participated in an all-time program-record 56 games.
After his final home game, Tullis said the biggest takeaway from Saturday’s win was the brotherhood he built with this team.
“Whether it is on down the line with a job or with anything I know these are guys that have my back like throughout anything,” Tullis said. “I just soaked in. Because all my brothers after the game, I just got so much love from them and so many of them thanking me for just being a good role model, a good leader to them, and I really appreciate that.”
One guy who Tullis took under his wing was redshirt sophomore linebacker Laletia Hale who finished with a career-high nine tackles while playing in place of injured starter Markail Benton.
“Man, I told him he was going to have a big game,” Tullis said. “The way he goes through preparation, it is like none other. He just, the smallest things he tries to critique, and he is going to keep on working on it until he actually perfects it.”
Eastern Kentucky entered Saturday’s contest averaging 36.7 points a game, but Jacksonville State’s defense was having none of that. Not only did the Gamecocks hold Eastern Kentucky to a season-low 17 points, they also held the Colonels to 89 rushing yards which was their second-lowest rushing total this season.
The win was exactly what Tullis said he hoped for when he imagined his final home game. Of course, he always pictured Harris standing right there next to him during the Senior Day ceremony.
How could it end any other way? Especially, considering the two joined the program at the same time after growing up about 30 miles apart.
“So all our life we’ve just been competing against each other,” Tullis said. “We came up here at the same time, and this is just my mud brother. We get out in the mud for real. This whole time, I’ve seen us coming in and going out together.
“But with the extra year that he got, I am excited for him. I know that he is going to do big things.”