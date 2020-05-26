Wedding postponed and soul touched through nursing, ex-hoops star Strain sees faith, brighter day past pandemic

Leah Strain knows that awful place too many nurses know during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s been de facto family, the last face a dying patient saw.
The former Woodland High School and Jacksonville State University basketball player also knows pandemic-related personal cost. A military travel ban forced Strain and fiancée Beau Robinson to postpone their wedding.
Strain has had to avoid seeing family for months, for fear she might give them COVID-19.
She’s had to empty herself, after tough nights on the job.
“I’ve had some very tearful car rides home, for sure,” she said.
But Strain has driven through every junk defense known to basketball. She’s picked herself up after contact so much that she can likely relate to Michael Jordan’s angst against the Detroit “Bad Boys” Pistons.
As she prepares for a travel-nursing assignment that will give her 13 weeks in San Diego, where Robinson is stationed with the U.S. Navy, she offers encouraging words for COVID-weary folks.
“We will get through this,” she said. “Everybody is going to get through this. It’s rough right now, but we will get through this.”
Strain ran the point for Woodland’s state-championship teams in 2013 and 2014 and the Bobcats’ 2011 runner-up team. A starter in seventh grade, she finished her high school career second on Alabama’s all-time scoring list for girls basketball with 4,561 points, behind older sister Courtney (5,283).
Leah Strain holds the state record for most field goals made (1,657), steals (1,084) and free throws attempted (1,617). She’s second in free throws made (1,114) and assists (1,123).
On the AHSAA.com list of game, season and career leaders, her name appears 47 times.
She played her college career at JSU, where she studied in the school’s highly regarded nursing program. Graduates include former Saks and JSU softball pitcher Taylor West, currently working a travel-nursing assignment in New York.
Strain and West worked together for the Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn., before their travel assignments. Strain’s last day was April 29, and she quarantined for two weeks before returning home to spend time with family before heading west.
She saw a doctor in Oxford on Tuesday for bloodwork and other requirements related to her travel assignment.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Strain’s life on multiple fronts, starting with wedding plans. She and Beau, a Five Points native and Handley High School graduate, were to be married June 6.
Even as COVID-19-related restrictions tightened, they hoped to pull off the wedding on schedule, even with a much smaller guest list. The military extended its travel ban in mid-April, and the couple had to postpone.
COVID-19 restrictions have slowly and gradually lightened around the country, but planning a date remains challenging. Robinson’s travel ban remains in effect until June 30, and Strain has a three-month travel assignment ahead.
Assuming football season goes off as scheduled, Strain’s father will have another busy fall. The 22-year head coach eyes his sixth season as Handley’s head coach.
“It’s hard to plan anything now, because I don’t know a date,” Leah Strain said. “It’s disappointing, but me and Beau both realize there are more important things going on right now.
“We will get married. Just like the Bible says, love is patient. This is just a testament to our faith that God is going to get us through this, and it’s just part of it. We’re not the only people having to postpone their weddings. It would be selfish for us to be upset about it.”
As for COVID-19’s impact on Strain’s working life, she worked the intensive care unit at Erlanger and exclusively with COVID patients in the last two months.
She was “very, very scared” just from the multitude of unknowns at first.
“Not knowing what to expect was the worst part,” she said. “Once I actually got to working with the patients, and I knew I had people back home covering me in prayer, there was peace about it.”
Strain said Erlanger had ample personal protective equipment, but there’s no PPE for a dying patient’s despair. With family unable to visit, a measure designed to stem the spread of COVID-19, medical personnel become family.
“It’s very sad for the patient, because we’re the last face they see, a lot of times,” Strain said. “There were video calls for some patients and families, but some, they got to a point where they really couldn’t talk through the video, so we really were the last people they came in contact with.
“It was very hard, but I’m glad I was able to be there with them, so they weren’t alone during that time.”
It’s been a time for Strain to draw upon strength sources. She and her self-isolating colleagues leaned heavily on each other, and nursing friends will join her in San Diego.
The rest came from faith, staying in contact with loved ones and lessons learned through sports.
“I think the whole world can say this has been adversity for everybody, and basketball definitely prepared me for it,” Strain said. “Any time I was in a slump or down about stuff, I knew I had to fight through it, and the sun was going to rise again another day.
“That’s the same thing with this pandemic.”