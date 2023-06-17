Vipers softball: Vipers walked off in seventh, fall to OKC Spark

The Smash It Sports Vipers couldn’t pull out a win in their first series of the season as the team fell in a 4-3 loss to the Oklahoma City Spark.
The Vipers are now 0-2 on the season after their first game of the season was rained out.
After taking an early 3-0 lead highlighted by Suzy Brookshire’s solo home run, the Vipers allowed four unanswered runs capped off by a walk-off home run to deep right field from Oklahoma City’s Michelle Moultrie.
Center fielder Raina O’Neal finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Brookshire, Brooke Wilmes and Carly Heath each had a run. Heath also hit a double in the contest.
Starter Annie Willis pitched three and a third innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk. Sierra Hyland pitched an inning and two-thirds of relief and allowed two hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out one.
Meghan Schorman, who pitched in the sixth and seventh, was credited with the loss. She allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out two.
Oklahoma City’s Moultrie and Leilua Fa each had a home run, with Fa finishing with a game-high two RBIs. Catcher Lynnsie Elam finished with two hits.
The Vipers will travel to Austin, Texas, where they will play a three-game series against the Texas Smoke beginning on June 19.
