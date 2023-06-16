 Skip to main content
Vipers softball: Vipers strike out 10, fall to OKC Spark in first full game

Vipers

The Smash It Sports Vipers' logo.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Despite pitchers Amber Fiser and Sierra Hyland allowing just three hits and striking out 10 batters, the Vipers' offense couldn't find its stride in a 2-1 away loss to the Oklahoma City Spark on Friday.

The loss comes after the team's season opener on Thursday was rained out and postponed to a later date.

