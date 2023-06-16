Vipers softball: Vipers strike out 10, fall to OKC Spark in first full game

Despite pitchers Amber Fiser and Sierra Hyland allowing just three hits and striking out 10 batters, the Vipers' offense couldn't find its stride in a 2-1 away loss to the Oklahoma City Spark on Friday.
The loss comes after the team's season opener on Thursday was rained out and postponed to a later date.
Fiser started the contest and pitched three and two-thirds innings of one-hit ball, allowing two runs (none earned) and four walks while striking out six.
Hyland came in relief and pitched the remind two and a third innings, allowing two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out four.
Shortstop Chelsea Gonzales and third baseman Makena Smith each had a hit, with Karly Heath earning the lone RBI after reaching on a fielder's choice to score Gonzales.
Leadoff batter Michelle Moultrie and former Viper Jocelyn Alo each had a hit and an RBI for Oklahoma City, while third baseman Sydney Sherrill had a hit of her own batting seventh.
