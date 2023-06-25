 Skip to main content
Vipers softball: Vipers' seventh-inning rally falls short in loss to Smoke

The Vipers fell to 1-6 with a loss to the Texas Smoke on Sunday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Rally caps were out and fans were cheering at Choccolocco Park, but the Vipers’ seventh-inning comeback fell one run short as the team fell 6-5 in its series finale against the Texas Smoke on Sunday.

“We are growing every single game,” Vipers assistant coach Hunter Veach said. “We may be 1-6 right now, but each game, each loss, we've gotten better, and we found a better way and found a better way. We're just trying to find a way to scratch the winning run across, not just bring them to the plate.”

