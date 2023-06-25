Vipers softball: Vipers' seventh-inning rally falls short in loss to Smoke

OXFORD — Rally caps were out and fans were cheering at Choccolocco Park, but the Vipers’ seventh-inning comeback fell one run short as the team fell 6-5 in its series finale against the Texas Smoke on Sunday.
“We are growing every single game,” Vipers assistant coach Hunter Veach said. “We may be 1-6 right now, but each game, each loss, we've gotten better, and we found a better way and found a better way. We're just trying to find a way to scratch the winning run across, not just bring them to the plate.”
Vipers head coach Gerry Glasco was absent from the game recruiting for Louisiana, his collegiate softball team.
Down 6-2 in the bottom of the second, Makena Smith drove in a run on a ground out to give the Vipers their first run since the third.
A two-RBI single from Raina O’Neal scored Suzy Brookshire and Brooke Wilmes, but the Vipers’ comeback bid ended with a strikeout.
Alissa Dalton said that while the team fell to 1-6, watching the Vipers play as a team and total three runs in the seventh was encouraging.
“This team does a great job at doing it for each other,” Dalton said. “We're very good at not worrying about how you personally do, but passing the bat to the next person. I think that last inning showed that. Being able to put up three runs when you're down by four, that's an awesome comeback. Knowing your job is to get on base and let the next person do their job.”
Wilmes, Brookshire and O’Neal each finished with two hits in the contest, while O’Neal totaled a team-high three RBIs.
Makena Smith and Wilmes each had an RBI of their own.
After two straight series on the road, Wilmes said that being able to play in front of a home crowd and get a win in the series was encouraging.
“Home field advantage is something that no one can replace,” Wilmes said. “When you're on the road and all the fans are against you, then you come back here and everyone's for you, it's fantastic because you feel like you get a hit and it's like the biggest hit in the entire world. I love the fans so far, I can't wait to see more of the turnout that comes up through the end of the year.”
Despite all three games being played, the Vipers still have yet to find cooperation with Mother Nature in a full series.
Sunday’s game was postponed to 8 p.m. due to rain, with many of the players from other parts of the country impressed by either the amount of rain or the job of the Choccolocco Park grounds crew,
Alissa Dalton, a native of Houston, said that back home, the amount of rain she saw on Sunday in Oxford would mean a rainout.
“Whenever it rains we know automatically a rainout,” Dalton said. “We were just sitting in the dugout watching it pour, and the lightning, and we were all sitting there like, ‘there's no way this game's gonna be able.’ They were telling us the field crew can get four inches of rain off in 30 minutes, and props to those guys. They did it all and they were soaked doing it.”
With the Vipers preparing to begin their second homestand against the Oklahoma City Spark on Tuesday, many players have already expressed how special the fanbase has been in supporting the team.
“I think having all these little girls in the stands cheering for us, it's something that takes me back to my childhood,” Dalton said. “I was doing the same thing, going to games watching people cheering for them, wishing I was there. Being able to do that and come to Alabama and get nothing but support has been an amazing experience.”
