 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Vipers softball: USSSA Pride wins Game 2 to even series

Vipers teaser

The Smash It Sports Vipers' logo.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — After Saturday’s big win over the USSSA Pride, the Oxford-based Smash It Sports Vipers seemed headed in the right direction late in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch season.

On Sunday, however, the Pride handled the Vipers in a 5-0 game that saw the Vipers record only three hits. The loss dropped the Vipers’ record to 9-26 with one regular-season game left before the WPF playoffs begin.