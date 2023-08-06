Vipers softball: USSSA Pride wins Game 2 to even series

OXFORD — After Saturday’s big win over the USSSA Pride, the Oxford-based Smash It Sports Vipers seemed headed in the right direction late in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch season.
On Sunday, however, the Pride handled the Vipers in a 5-0 game that saw the Vipers record only three hits. The loss dropped the Vipers’ record to 9-26 with one regular-season game left before the WPF playoffs begin.
Pride pitcher Ally Carda threw the second best game of the series so far, topped only by Saturday’s no-hitter by Vipers pitcher Ashley Rogers. Carda pitched a complete game, struck out 10 Vipers, and allowed three hits, two walks and no runs.
“First off, Carda threw a really good game,” Vipers coach Gerry Glasco said. “She’s a really elite level pitcher when she’s on. I felt like we even had plays on defense we could’ve made tonight. Let the game slip away from us little by little.”
The Vipers' three hits came from Chelsea Gonzales with a double in the bottom of the second, Mikayla Allee with a single in the bottom of the third, and Raina O’Neal with a single in the bottom of the sixth.
“Just Ally Carda, she’s a really good pitcher,” Gonzales said. “She’s one of the top pitchers in the country. Anything off of her is a good pitch. We just needed to be better up at the plate, a little bit more disciplined, and just having a plan at the plate. I feel like tomorrow’s going to be our day.”
The Pride cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the second on an RBI double to left by Kayla Wedl. The game remained 1-0 until the top of the fourth when Wedl launched a two-run home run over right center to extend the Pride’s lead to 3-0.
The final two runs of the game came in the top of the seventh. The Pride's Delaney Spaulding knocked an RBI single to left for a 4-0 lead before Allee Bunker's sacrifice fly to right made it 5-0.
As the Vipers prepare for the playoffs that will be at Choccolocco Park on Aug. 9-14, they look to take Monday's Game 3 to close the regular season.
“It would be awesome,” Gonzales said. “That would boost our confidence by a lot. Pride’s a good team. They’ve been around for so long. They’ve got some of the top players in the country. To have a win from them, a win and a series is going to be good.”