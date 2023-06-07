 Skip to main content
Vipers softball: Team's general manager 'fell in love' with city of Oxford

On April 17, the city of Oxford held a watch party at Choccolocco Park for the draft for the new professional softball team in town the Vipers. 

OXFORD — From Calhoun County’s talent-rich high school softball teams, Team USA softball playing at Choccolocco Park to the new GRIT Softball Academy in Anniston, the local softball community has developed a culture of itself in the county.

With the Smash It Sports Vipers of Women's Professional Fastpitch set to make its Oxford debut this month, the softball culture will be taken to a new level.

