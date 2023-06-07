Vipers softball: Team's general manager 'fell in love' with city of Oxford

OXFORD — From Calhoun County’s talent-rich high school softball teams, Team USA softball playing at Choccolocco Park to the new GRIT Softball Academy in Anniston, the local softball community has developed a culture of itself in the county.
With the Smash It Sports Vipers of Women's Professional Fastpitch set to make its Oxford debut this month, the softball culture will be taken to a new level.
Don DeDonatis, general manager of the team, said that with the relocation from Rochester, New York, he’s excited to have the team now in a city with such a rich softball culture.
“Met with the city and fell in love with it, it feels just like home here,” DeDonatis said. “We just feel that this could be this community and the support and what's happening and I think it's a win-win for everybody. Having only four professional franchises in the United States for women's softball, and for one of them to be in Oxford, Alabama, is pretty special. I give them applause for what they do here.”
Along with hosting Team USA, Choccolocco Park has hosted many other softball events, including the AHSAA state championship tournament, the NJCAA DI and DII World Series and the Gulf South Conference tournament.
Despite the team boasting multiple former olympians on the roster, DeDonatis said that the team was impressed with the facilities at Choccolocco Park and the city of Oxford.
“The facilities are obviously awesome, everybody here has been like family and we can’t wait for the season to start,” DeDonatis said. “The last seven, eight days have been a dream. The girls come in and they play, a lot of them have played all around the country. We had girls playing in the Olympics, four of them and we have one playing in Japan and then they walk into this facility and say ‘wow.’”
Along with the Olympic athletes on the team, seven athletes were drafted out of their respective college teams. The team is not allowed to talk to players until their seasons are finished, with five of the seven players drafted making the Women’s College World Series.
The team expects to talk to former Tennessee and first-team All-SEC pitcher Ashley Rogers on Wednesday, as the Lady Volunteers’ season ended on Monday with a loss to Florida State in the Women’s College World Series.
“We can't talk to them about anything about finance until they're eliminated, so it puts us in a bad spot with five girls automatically,” DeDonatis said. “We've got a chance to talk to three or four of them, and one of them might not even play anymore, so we're just trying to feel that out. Until they come in saying ‘we really can’t,’ we don't know. They've made the commitment, we drafted and like we said everything's been done, but at the end of the day some come up with injuries.”
With many of the team’s players playing in the Women’s College World Series and Olympics, DeDonatis said that Choccolocco Park will bring a more intimate setting to the game.
“Fan base is huge for the players, because it's nothing like playing in front of an empty stadium,” DeDonatis said. “That's why this is a perfect venue, because we played over the years and baseball stadiums and even in the Hall of Fame stadium. If you're not, if you're not playing in the World Series, and there's 13,000 people, you take a venue like that you put 2,000 people in what's empty. When you get this atmosphere right in here and you fill this place up and people are screaming, that's where you want to be. I think the atmosphere here is better than an 8,000 seat stadium.”
As the Vipers prepare to open their season on June 15 and play in Oxford for the first time on June 23, DeDonatis said that the team has already done a great job of setting the example for young softball players around Calhoun County.
“I think our players do a great job of getting the grassroots and the younger players understanding that that's just not how good you are here, you've got to be good in the classroom,” DeDonatis said. “I think by bringing that here, this gives the area an advantage to have it in your backyard.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.