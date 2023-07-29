Vipers softball: Smoke wins Game 2 to even series at Choccolocco Park

OXFORD — A former Olympian pitching for the Vipers still was not enough to bring down the first-place powerhouse Texas Smoke in Game 2 of their three-game weekend series.
The Vipers' Sierra Hyland pitched for Team Mexico in the 2020 Olympic Games, and she displayed what made her an Olympic athlete in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Smoke. She pitched 4⅔ innings and allowed one run on six hits with two walks, while 40 of her 71 pitches were strikes.
“Just working with what I had,” Hyland said. “Just trying to get outs for my defense and the offense for when they come back in. The umpire wasn’t really in our favor, in our opinion, but you know what? It’s a pitcher’s job just to get around it, get them swinging, and doing whatever we can to get off the field and get back in the dugout.”
It was a pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Vipers captured a 1-0 lead.
Makena Smith doubled to left with one out to give the Vipers a runner in scoring position. Brooke Wilmes grounded out to second, moving Smith to third. Smith scored on a passed ball.
Smith had a stellar night at the plate as she went 2-for-2 on three appearances with a single, a double, a walk, and the lone Vipers run.
“I guess I was seeing the ball well,” Smith said. “I think everybody was just missing it, I think we’re all just missing by not that much.”
The Smoke quickly tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth. With runners on first and second, Ana Marie Bruni hit a grounder to third, but a Vipers error allowed a run to score.
The Smoke went up 2-1 in the top of the sixth when Morgan Howe hit a run-scoring single to right field.
The Smoke scored the final run of the game in the top of the seventh. Ciara Bryan hit a lead-off triple to left before Bruni added another RBI on an infield single to second base.
—The Vipers mixed things up in terms of positions. Mary Iakopo, who typically catches, was at first. Suzy Brookshire, who is normally at first, was at third, and Smith, who plays third, was the catcher.
—Gianna Mancha and Amber Fiser both came in as relief pitchers for the Vipers. Mancha threw one-third of an inning and gave up one run on one hit. Fiser pitched two innings, struck out one, gave up three hits and one run.
—Smith on the position changes: “We’re just kind of moving things around, just kind of doing what we can with who we got. We’ve got a few injuries, trying to play around it, but anybody on this team is ready to play wherever.”
—Hyland on the key to Game 3: “We’ve just got to play like we’ve got nothing to lose. We’ve just got to go out there, get dirty, get some balls, string the hits together, get some runs in, and just keep going that way every inning. Win every inning and just keep going forward from that.”
—The Vipers (7-22) will face the Smoke (19-10) in the series finale at Choccolocco Park on Sunday at 7 p.m.