 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vipers softball: Smoke wins Game 2 to even series at Choccolocco Park

Vipers teaser

The Smash It Sports Vipers' logo.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — A former Olympian pitching for the Vipers still was not enough to bring down the first-place powerhouse Texas Smoke in Game 2 of their three-game weekend series.

The Vipers' Sierra Hyland pitched for Team Mexico in the 2020 Olympic Games, and she displayed what made her an Olympic athlete in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Smoke. She pitched 4⅔ innings and allowed one run on six hits with two walks, while 40 of her 71 pitches were strikes.