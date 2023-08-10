 Skip to main content
Vipers softball: Rogers shines as Vipers split playoff doubleheader with Texas Smoke

Vipers team

The Smash It Sports Vipers split a playoff doubleheader with the Texas Smoke on Thursday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — When the Smash It Sports Vipers drafted Ashley Rogers with their first-round pick, there was no question they picked a franchise-type player.

Despite splitting a doubleheader against the top-seeded Texas Smoke in the first round of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch playoffs on Thursday, Rogers’ complete game shutout stole the show in the team’s 2-0 win in Game 1 as the fourth seed. The Vipers fell 6-4 in Game 2.

