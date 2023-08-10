Vipers softball: Rogers shines as Vipers split playoff doubleheader with Texas Smoke

OXFORD — When the Smash It Sports Vipers drafted Ashley Rogers with their first-round pick, there was no question they picked a franchise-type player.
Despite splitting a doubleheader against the top-seeded Texas Smoke in the first round of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch playoffs on Thursday, Rogers’ complete game shutout stole the show in the team’s 2-0 win in Game 1 as the fourth seed. The Vipers fell 6-4 in Game 2.
The former Tennessee Volunteer went the distance as she allowed just three hits and two earned runs while striking out eight batters.
“I’m just continuing to try and improve every single day and just go out there and execute my pitches,” Rogers said. “Just trust my defense, trust the offense and just go out there and just do what I know how.”
Her playoff shutout followed a no-hitter against the USSSA Pride in her last start in the circle.
Along with her masterclass on the mound, she had a strong defense backing her up, with Makena Smith making plenty of impressive plays at third base and catcher.
Both Rogers and Amber Fiser, who started Game 2, said that their favorite of Smith’s plays was a diving play at home plate as she played catcher in Game 1.
“It definitely helps relieve a pitcher knowing that you have that defense behind you,” Rogers said. “It frees you up and just being able to go out there and just throw and not worry too much about that behind you and just going out there and just executing your pitches.”
Along with the defense’s performance, Vipers coach Gerry Glasco was impressed with the masterclass Rogers pulled off.
“I thought the girls fought hard today,” Vipers coach Gerry Glasco said. “I thought we had a good effort in Game 1, I thought Ashley took the ball and really gave us a performance. As long as we scored, we couldn’t lose, right?”
As Glasco mentioned, the performance from Rogers meant the offense didn’t need much.
The Vipers needed just three hits to lock up the win in Game 1, with Makena Smith and Raina O’Neal each had an RBI, while Smith, Karly Heath and Jenna Kean each had a hit.
In Game 2, the offense totaled four runs, but it wasn’t enough to stop a strong Smoke offense as the team fell in a 6-4 loss to even the three-game series.
After Fiser took a no-hitter into the fifth with a 1-0 lead, the Vipers’ night was spoiled when the Smoke piled on four runs in the fifth.
Fiser finished the night with three hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk in her four innings pitched.
“I think the mentality out there, I was just feeling confident out there,” Fiser said. “Defense, like you said, was making great plays, and that helps a lot. I had my changeup working a little bit more today than I have all year, so I think that was a big factor in that. I think everyone was doing great behind me, and that's what helped me.”
While the Vipers’ offense totaled three runs in the top of the sixth to tie up the game, which was capped off by a single from Jenna Kean to score Alissa Dalton, the Smoke scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead.
What to know
—Leadoff batter Karly Heath led the team with three hits in the two games. She went 3-for-6 with a single, a double and a triple. She also drew a walk in Game 2.
—Sierra Hyland was the third pitcher used by the Vipers between the two games. She allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out one.
—Raina O’Neal and Alissa Dalton each had a double in Game 2. O’Neal also had a run, while Dalton logged a run and an RBI.
Who said
—Glasco on the team’s performance in Game 2: “I thought we had some really good moments hitting the ball and then I think it just kind of stockpiles if you’re going to hold a team like that. They led the league in scoring and we held them for 10, 11 innings, and then they finally got going. Once they get going, give them credit they made some clutch hits with two outs and got some key runs in. We just come up short.”
—Fiser on the team’s defensive performance: “It helps you have trust in your own pitches and hitting your spots and knowing that if they put the ball in play at all, you have trust and the confidence in the defense behind you, they're going to have your back no matter what.”
—Smoke second baseman and WPF MVP Janae Jefferson on playing in Oxford: “In the area that we are ,I think it's cool that we're able to be here. People are able to come and just watch softball and watch fun softball and great athletes play. I just think that's cool.”
—Smoke third baseman and former Florida Gator Charla Echols on playing in Oxford: “It's been really cool for me because I'm close to a lot. My family has been able to come here and watch us play a lot. I think the setup is really nice, I think it's a good part of Alabama and it's cool, getting to play in a big stadium that like a lot of people don't have the opportunity to play in.”
What’s next
—The Vipers will take on the Smoke in Game 3 of the playoff series. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.