Vipers softball: Rogers’ incredible night leads Vipers past USSSA Pride

The Smash It Sports Vipers' logo.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Ashley Rogers has been a proven star in the Southeastern Conference at pitcher, and Saturday, she showed she is primed to be a star in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.

The former Tennessee softball ace tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 Vipers victory over the USSSA Pride, giving the Oxford-based team the opening game of a three-game set at Choccolocco Park.

Ashley Rogers was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association pitcher of the year during her fifth season with the Lady Volunteers.