Vipers softball: Rogers’ incredible night leads Vipers past USSSA Pride

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD — Ashley Rogers has been a proven star in the Southeastern Conference at pitcher, and Saturday, she showed she is primed to be a star in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.
The former Tennessee softball ace tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 Vipers victory over the USSSA Pride, giving the Oxford-based team the opening game of a three-game set at Choccolocco Park.
Rogers dominated from the opening pitch. She struck out the first two Pride batters and closed the inning by forcing a pop-up to left field. Rogers went on to record nine strikeouts in seven innings in the circle. Everything worked for Rogers.
“Just trying to mix it and not sit one side,” Rogers said. “These are great hitters, and I have a great defense behind me, so just go out there and execute my pitches. Just going out there trying to do my job. Just one hitter, one pitch at a time, not trying to think too much into the future.
“Anything that happened, just one pitch at a time. Just trying to execute the way I know how.”
Rogers was a walk away from a perfect game. In the top of the fifth, Delaney Spaulding worked a 3-1 count into a walk. No other Pride batter reached base before or after her.
For part of the WPF season, Rogers has worked to recover from a forearm injury in her pitching arm. She has gradually been getting live game action for the past couple of weeks, but Saturday’s performance was the longest amount of time she has spent in the circle for the Vipers.
“Still getting there. Don’t want to be satisfied,” Rogers said.
The Vipers were glad to have Rogers pitching as she did, because they only tallied five hits themselves. They got their lone run in the second inning.
“She was great tonight,” Vipers coach Gerry Glasco said. “She really had her stuff. She’s been great the last few outings. Tonight, she was a little bit stronger, a little bit sharper. She’s in the perfect spot heading into the finals.”
With one out in the bottom of the second, Chelsea Gonzales doubled into left center field. Alissa Dalton followed Gonzales with a single to right to put runners on first and third. Kelsey Bennett then hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field that drove in Gonzales from third.
“It feels good,” Gonzales said. “Just trying to go back to the basics, just trying to get on top of the ball. See ball, hit ball. That was kind of my approach today and just feel relaxed at the plate.”
What to know
—Thanks to Rogers’ outing and good defense for both teams, the game lasted just under an hour and 20 minutes.
—Gonzales and Tatyana Forbes each went 1-for-1 at the plate. Dalton went 1-for-2, while Makenna Smith and Raina O'Neal each went 1-for-3.
—Pride pitcher Jailyn Ford had a great game as well. She pitched six innings, struck out five Vipers, and allowed one run on five hits.
Who said
—Glasco on Rogers rebounding from her injury: “She’s 100 percent. She’s really looking good. She threw extremely well with her control. Control tells you everything about a pitcher. She’s that sharp, she’s back.”
—Gonzales on Rogers: “She was amazing. She was in the zone today, and it was so awesome to see her perform her best. Seeing her have a no-hitter, it’s just awesome.”
—Rogers on momentum for WPF playoffs: “I think we need to just focus on one game at a time, not try to get too ahead of ourselves or anything. Just focus on what we need to do that day, just get the win.”
What’s next
—The Vipers (9-25) host the Pride (17-16) in Game 2 of their three-game series Sunday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.