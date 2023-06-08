Vipers softball: Players, coaches preparing to begin first season in Oxford

OXFORD — Despite his home state of Illinois being hundreds of miles away from the city of Oxford, Vipers coach Gerry Glasco still found a taste of home in the team’s new city.
“Marion was like the hub of that small, rural, southern community,” Glasco said. “They all go to eat at Logan’s and the same steakhouses y’all got. It’s almost the exact same town.”
Now, Glasco and company are preparing to call the city their home for the summer.
The Smash It Sports Vipers have begun preparations for the season at Choccolocco Park, with the team set to play its first game on June 15 and first home game on June 23.
Glasco said that with just four teams in Women's Professional Fastpitch, the level of talent across the board makes for a different experience as a coach.
“I'm really excited,” Glasco said. “The league is exciting because it's an enormous amount of talent. You take baseball, you have 32 organizations in professional baseball. Here you have four. It's an elite level of talent and almost everyone on the field, college All-American type players.”
While the staff are still awaiting the arrival of some that participated in the Women’s College World Series, many of the team’s veterans have already found their way to Oxford.
Catcher Mary Iakopo, a graduate of the University of Texas, is set to begin her second season with the Vipers.
“It's a new place for sure,” Iakopo said. "It’s really cool that we have our own space and there's a community that's really welcoming us and supporting us while we're here. I’m really excited to open here in late June.”
Iakopo said that with her living all over the county to play softball, she was excited about the opportunity of playing in Alabama.
“I mean, I've lived in four different states now, I wasn't really afraid to experience something new, I was actually pretty excited for it,” Iakopo said. “To have a community that has really open arms, having us with a welcoming us with open arms is really awesome.”
Glasco said that Iakopo is one of many players that he hopes will bring a strong offense to Women's Professional Fastpitch.
“I like what we got, we got a really good group,” Glasco said. “We’ve got some outstanding pitchers. Offensively, we're going to be really good. Hopefully we can put together a good strong campaign.”
Iakopo said that she’s excited for the young softball players in the city of Oxford to be able to watch her and her teammates play and continue to grow the community of softball in Calhoun County.
“I don't know what Oxford has to offer, so it's definitely something that I'm willing to explore,” Iakopo said. “Just to bring something fresh and a much stronger, faster game that they're used to. Pro is very different from college. You think college is the highest level that you can ever get to, and it's in some instances it is, but this game is much stronger, faster, and it's really cool to watch. So I'm excited for Oxford to experience that.”
Added Iakopo: “We were once watching the big girls that we watched on TV. It's really cool to be in a different role.”
Many of the Vipers’ new players’ seasons ended as recently as this week, with the team’s top pick in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch Draft, pitcher Ashley Rogers, talking to the team about when she’ll arrive.
“They're enthusiastic,” Glasco said. “We're waiting right now on Rogers from Tennessee and she's gonna report almost immediately. I think it's just a reflection of their desire to play. They don't have the expectations of millions of dollars, like the men's sports, so it makes them very approachable. It's a great fan experience for the young kids in the community because the girls will be accessible more so than in Major League Baseball. But the talent level, the skill level, it's the elite one percent.”
Iakopo said that when she finished her time with the Longhorns, the quick turnaround was something she had to get used to.
“It was a really quick turnaround, I will say my body didn't appreciate it,” Iakopo said. “At the same time, when you're enjoying it with a bunch of people that are here with the same kind of bond, it is what you make of it. I had a really good experience. Now that we have regular jobs and have to come in, it is much different than baseball but it is what it is until we can make it like a major league sport.”
As the Vipers prepare to travel to Oklahoma City Spark for their first game on June 15, Iakopo said that she’s ready to build on a strong rookie season.
“It is what you make of it,” Iakopo said. “I had a really good rookie season last year, and my experience was the reason that I signed and came back. I built some really good relationships and had a really good time with the team. I'm really excited for year two.”