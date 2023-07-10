Vipers softball: OKC Spark's four-run seventh inning dooms Vipers

OXFORD — Coming up with the play that puts your team in the lead is one of the most exciting things in sports.
Unfortunately, the Vipers were on the other side of late-game heroics on Monday night.
After leading 4-3 in the top of the seventh with two outs, the OKC Spark piled on four two-out runs to leave with a 7-4 victory at Choccolocco Park.
“It’s tough, but you saw we were in it,” Makena Smith said. “We were there and we were there to win. I know that it fell apart in the end, but we're a different team after the break. I'm excited for where we’re going for sure.”
After trailing 3-2, Smith provided a two-RBI double to left field that scored Suzy Brookshire and Mary Iakopo in the bottom of the sixth to give the Vipers a 4-3 lead.
Rookie Karly Heath provided one of the two runs before Smith’s pair of RBIs with a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the third.
“I was struggling before we went on break a lot and I was trying to find my swing,” Heath said. “It really felt good with my confidence to hit that homerun and just to even hit it hard. It felt really good and just to see my teammates out in the dugout just cheering for me, it felt really good to know that they had my back.”
After the Spark piled on four runs in the seventh, the game ended on a strike call that left those at Choccolocco Park voicing their frustrations with the umpires.
“It's a terrible break,” Vipers assistant coach Hunter Veach said. “One thing we talked about after going to break is we need to be a more complete team one through seven innings one through eight team players, whatever we have. We're still trying to figure some stuff out right now, but for six and two thirds innings, we played a hell of a game.”
Iakopo finished with two hits, while Smith led the team with two RBIs. Heath and Iakopo each had an RBI of their own.
Smith and Brookshire each had an extra base hit in the loss, with both players hitting a double.
“We got our first run right when we got down three that shot that momentum right back on our side,” Veach said. “That’s what we’re looking for as a coaching staff and as a team, how do we respond to it? It's going to be a big thing tomorrow, how we respond to this loss, but the offense coming alive, Carly getting that hit and really setting the team back in motion to put us in a position to win a game is all we can ask for as a coaching staff. We’ve just got to figure out how to close.”
The Vipers will continue their series against the Spark at Choccolocco Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.