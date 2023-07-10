 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vipers softball: OKC Spark's four-run seventh inning dooms Vipers

Vipers team

The Smash It Sports Vipers fell to the OKC Spark on Monday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Coming up with the play that puts your team in the lead is one of the most exciting things in sports.

Unfortunately, the Vipers were on the other side of late-game heroics on Monday night.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.