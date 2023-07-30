Vipers softball: Lineup struggles to score in final game against Texas Smoke

OXFORD — The Vipers drop the final game of their three-game series against the Texas Smoke 4-0 on Sunday.
The Vipers (7-23), who are in last place in the Women's Professional Fastpitch league, dropped two of three in the series at Choccolocco Park. The Smoke (20-10) retained its hold on first place.
The Smoke made it tough all night for the Vipers’ batting order. The Vipers had six hits and stranded six runners on base. Raina O’Neal and Suzy Brookshire shined for the Vipers, as each went 2-for-3.
Karly Heath went 1-for-2 and reached on a walk. Chelsea Gonzalez went 1-for-1 in one plate appearance.
Ashley Rogers got the start in the circle for the Vipers and got off to a quality start. Rogers worked into the fourth inning, where she allowed two runs on two batters hit by pitches.
Rogers pitched 3⅓ innings, struck out three, walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits.
Gianna Mancha came in for Rogers and got the Vipers out of the jam without allowing anymore damage.
“I was just throwing to my defense and having Ashley’s back, basically,” Mancha said. “That is what we work on as a pitching staff is just having each other’s back, so coming in, whether it was bases loaded or not, I was just going to have her back.”
Mancha then got into another jam in the top of the fifth as the Smoke loaded the bases again. Mancha did not allow another run and forced a pop-up to left to end the inning.
“Just trying to move it,” Mancha said. “I don’t throw super hard, so I try to spin it through the zone a bit more. Get ground-outs, get pop-ups, and stuff. I’m not really going for the strikeouts, I want them to get themselves out.”
Mancha threw 3⅔ innings, struck out three and allowed five hits, two walks and two runs.
The Smoke added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth. The Smoke loaded the bases for the third straight inning. This time, the visitors capitalized. Charla Echols knocked a single to right that scored two runs and gave the Smoke a 4-0 advantage.
The Vipers will play a three-game road series Aug. 1-3 against the USSSA Pride before hosting the Pride on Aug. 5-6 for the final series of the regular season.