Vipers softball: Lineup struggles to score in final game against Texas Smoke

OXFORD — The Vipers drop the final game of their three-game series against the Texas Smoke 4-0 on Sunday.

The Vipers (7-23), who are in last place in the Women's Professional Fastpitch league, dropped two of three in the series at Choccolocco Park. The Smoke (20-10) retained its hold on first place.