Vipers softball: Former Tennessee star shines in an extra-inning loss

Vipers teaser

The Smash It Sports Vipers' logo.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Ashley Rogers was lights out during her career pitching for the Tennessee Volunteers. Now, she is returning to her old self and showing softball lovers in the area her skillset.

The 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association player of the year, Rogers said she suffered a stress fracture to her forearm during her final college season that has caused her to miss a majority of the Smash It Sports Vipers' season.