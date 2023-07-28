Vipers softball: Former Tennessee star shines in an extra-inning loss

OXFORD — Ashley Rogers was lights out during her career pitching for the Tennessee Volunteers. Now, she is returning to her old self and showing softball lovers in the area her skillset.
The 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association player of the year, Rogers said she suffered a stress fracture to her forearm during her final college season that has caused her to miss a majority of the Smash It Sports Vipers' season.
On Friday, Rogers was back in the circle and proving just how impressive of an athlete she is. Rogers pitched five innings, struck out eight batters and gave up four hits and two earned runs before being pulled because her pitch count was climbing. The Vipers are monitoring the number of pitches she throws closely in hopes of having her at full strength come playoff time.
“I feel like I’m getting stronger, I feel like I’m getting better,” Rogers said. “I’m kind of just getting back into the groove again, getting my timing back, and I’m really excited to just be out there and compete. I really missed that so much, and I’m glad to get out there and do what I love and compete with these girls.”
The Vipers went on to lose to the first-place Texas Smoke 6-5 in eight innings. The loss has the Vipers in fourth place in the Women's Professional Fastpitch league at 7-21.
Rogers was a bit shaky at the start, with her two earned runs both coming in the first inning, as the Smoke jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
“I just feel like I got better as the innings went on,” Rogers said. “That’s my goal, just to improve on every inning. I hate that we didn’t get the win, but I think we got better as a team today.”
The Vipers cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the second when Mikayla Allee hit a sacrifice fly to right that was deep enough to score Mary Iakopo from third.
The game was locked at 2-1 until the bottom of the fifth when the Vipers’ hottest batter, Raina O’Neal, hit a two-run home run over the right field fence to give the home team a 3-2 lead.
“I was just trying to hit a line drive,” O’Neal said. “I had been hitting grounders before that, so I was just thinking about getting under it a little bit and it just happened to go a lot farther than I imagined, honestly.”
Later in the inning, with bases loaded, Kelsey Bennett hit a sacrifice fly to right to score another run and extend the Vipers’ lead to 4-2.
The Smoke tied it at 4-4 in the top of the sixth before the Vipers took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the inning. O’Neal got her third RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly to left that scored Jenna Kean from third.
The Smoke tied it again in the top of the seventh on a solo home run by Shelbi Sunseri. After the Vipers could not respond in the home half of the seventh, the game went to extra innings.
Morgan Howe broke the tie for the Smoke on a hard hit single to short that scored Baylee Klinger. The Vipers got two runners on in the bottom of the eighth, but they could not produce a game tying or game winning run.
—The WPF playoffs and championship series will be at Choccolocco Park. The dates and times for the games will be announced later.
—O’Neal went 1-for-4 on five plate appearances with three RBIs. Makena Smith was 2-for-3 with two walks in the game. Suzy Brookshire was also 2-for-3 with a walk.
—Vipers coach Gerry Glasco on Rogers: “Tremendous. She’s really regaining her form, she’s going to be just right for the playoffs it looks like. I’m tickled to death. I thought a bright spot, without a doubt, was her performance in the circle.”
—Rogers on her eight strikeouts: “That’s never my aim. My aim is just to get outs, keep the other team off the board. I mean it’s just learning and just getting better and go out there and attack my pitches.”
—Glasco on O’Neal: “I think that’s now three or four home runs she’s got. Big hits, too. She’s also leading the team in RBIs. She’s up to 14 RBIs on the year, so she’s doing a great job.”
—The Vipers will host the Smoke in Game 2 of their three-game series Saturday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.