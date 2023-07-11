 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Vipers softball: Eighth-inning game-winner completes rally from eight-run deficit

Vipers

The Smash It Sports Vipers' logo.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — There are few better ways in softball to win than a game-ending home run. The only thing that could possibly be sweeter is if it comes in extra innings, especially after trailing by eight runs at one point.

For the Smash It Sports Vipers, they got that sweet victory on a two-out, two-run homer over the left field fence by Mary Iakopo in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead them to an 11-9 victory over the Oklahoma City Spark.