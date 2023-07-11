Vipers softball: Eighth-inning game-winner completes rally from eight-run deficit

OXFORD — There are few better ways in softball to win than a game-ending home run. The only thing that could possibly be sweeter is if it comes in extra innings, especially after trailing by eight runs at one point.
For the Smash It Sports Vipers, they got that sweet victory on a two-out, two-run homer over the left field fence by Mary Iakopo in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead them to an 11-9 victory over the Oklahoma City Spark.
“Honestly, I was just feeding off the energy from the people in front of me,” Iakopo said. “And the fact that my team believed in me up until that point, Gerry (Glasco) said to just swing, and I hacked.”
It was a win that came with plenty of struggles as the Vipers did not get their first runs until the bottom of the sixth inning where they scored four times. Before the home half of the sixth, the Spark captured a commanding 8-0 lead.
In fact, the game would have been over in the bottom of the sixth if not four the four runs in the sixth. The Women’s Professional Fastpitch league's run-rule is eight after five innings. The Vipers had a chance to bat before the game was called and they took full advantage.
Suzy Brookshire’s RBI single to left center granted the Vipers their first run in the sixth and began the much needed late-game rally. Iakopo then walked before Makena Smith reached on a fielding error that also led to Brookshire scoring to make it an 8-2 game.
“That was huge,” Brookshire said. “We really needed and wanted this momentum to keep going in the second half of the season, so we really came together and seeing it all culminate was amazing. We really brought the energy today and we didn’t give up, that’s the main win here.”
After a Brooke Wilmes walk, Jenna Kean reached on a fielder’s choice with bases loaded as Iakopo was thrown out at home. Alissa Dalton then reached on another Spark error that scored another run to make it an 8-3.
Wilmes later came across home on a wildpitch to slice it to 8-4.
The Vipers held the Spark scoreless in the top of the seventh before rattling off four more runs in the home half of the inning to send the game to extra innings.
Karly Heath led off the inning with a single to right to get the Vipers’ bats hot again. Iakopo ripped a single to short before Smith doubled to left center to score Heath from second. Iakopo was held at third on the throw into the infield.
Wilmes then hit a single to left center that drove Iakopo home and moved Smith to third to make it 8-6. Pinch-hitter Raina O’Neal doubled to center to drive in Wilmes after Smith scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-8 heading into the top of the eighth.
The Spark added a run in the top of the eighth when Fa Leilua knocked a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Chelsea Alexander to make it 9-8.
“It can only go so bad, you just got to fight,” Vipers coach Gerry Glasco said. “I think that they got stunned a little bit when they got behind 4-0, 5-0, finally you just got to fight. Once they got their rhythm going, they’re all championship ball players, they’re all All-Americans, they’ve all had success for most parts of their careers.”
Chelsea Gonzalez reached on a dropped third strike in the bottom of the eighth to give the Vipers the game-tying runner aboard. Gonzalez then made it all the way around the bases to score on a series of wild pitches.
With Heath on third base after reaching on a walk and wild pitches allowing runners to move, Iakopo stepped to the plate in possibly the most clutch moment of the season for the Vipers.
Iakopo crushed a ball to left that narrowly missed the scoreboard at Choccolocco Park’s signature field with two balls, two strikes and two outs, to end it, earning the Vipers’ third win of the year.
“I think we needed to get over that first part of the season,” Iakopo said. “I’m not saying thankfully it was rough, but we turned a page and we turned it together, so that was the best part of coming into the second half of the season. I would say the first half team would’ve given up and took the run-rule in the sixth and just walked away and wouldn’t care.
“This team, we found a way to do this together, so I couldn’t be more proud of today.”