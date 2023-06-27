 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vipers softball: Ashley Rogers 'ready to get out there' with Oxford's Vipers

SIS Vipers anthem

The Smash It Sports Vipers look on as the national anthem is played.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Just three weeks ago, Ashley Rogers battled through injury to pitch Tennessee to a spot in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.

Now, she’s already getting tired of sitting on the sidelines and is ‘ready to go out there and compete again’ for Oxford’s Smash It Sports Vipers.

KNOXVILLE, TN - 2022.10.26 - Headshot

Ashley Rogers was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association pitcher of the year during her fifth season with the Lady Volunteers.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.