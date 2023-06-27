Vipers softball: Ashley Rogers 'ready to get out there' with Oxford's Vipers

OXFORD — Just three weeks ago, Ashley Rogers battled through injury to pitch Tennessee to a spot in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.
Now, she’s already getting tired of sitting on the sidelines and is ‘ready to go out there and compete again’ for Oxford’s Smash It Sports Vipers.
“I'm coming off of an injury that we just chose not to get checked out at the end of the year just because there was no point and I wanted to play, so I wasn't gonna not play,” Rogers said.
“We’re just pitching through a little bit of an injury at the end of the year, but I wouldn't trade that would do it all over again.”
Despite her recovery throughout the latter part of the season, Rogers had one of the best seasons for a pitcher in NCAA softball history.
Rogers picked up just about every honor a pitcher could earn in her final season with Tennessee, highlighted by the illustrious National Fastpitch Coaches Association pitcher of the year award.
Rogers surpassed 20 wins in the circle for the third time in her career last season, finishing with a 20-1 record in the circle.
She also posted a 0.92 ERA in her fifth season with the Lady Volunteers as she held opposing hitters to a .134 batting average and struck out 179 batters in 144 innings pitched.
She also pitched the Volunteers through two wins in the NCAA Women’s College World Series, where the ladies fell one game short of a championship game appearance.
Rogers said that after celebrating her and her teammates’ illustrious season, the turnaround to start training with the Vipers was a fast but enjoyable process.
“It was definitely quick, it's a quick process,” Rogers said. “Thankfully, they were fortunate enough to give me the time that I needed to get back to Knoxville and celebrate the season with my team at Tennessee and just pack up and come down here.”
Added Rogers: “It was a good transition. It was smooth, not too many hiccups. It was really exciting moving very fast. As soon as I got here, I wasn't even here for 24 hours and we hit the road. That was a quick turnaround, but other than that, it's been great. I've really enjoyed it so far.”
Despite having yet to play in a game, Rogers said that she’s already fallen in love with the small town atmosphere Oxford provides.
“I'm from a small town in Tennessee actually, so this small town vibe, I live for it, I absolutely love it,” Rogers said. “There was nowhere else I'd rather be and it's just so cool to see how these people just get so excited and rally behind us.”
During Tennessee's season, Rogers said Vipers general manager Don DeDonatis reached out to Tennessee coach Karen Weekly about if her pitching ace would be interested in joining the Vipers roster.
She said that the opportunity to play at the next level in Oxford was simply too big to pass up.
“I heard about it last year and the draft and everything I didn't really get to follow too much along with the results and stuff,” Rogers said. “Don reached out to Karen and asked if I'd be interested in playing professional softball. I thought about it, I was like ‘yeah, that actually sounds pretty cool.’ Just a huge opportunity.”
Added Rogers: “The more I read into it, the more impressed I was. What Lauren Chamberlain has done in this league has been incredible, and just the way it's grown already in just one year. I cannot wait to see how it is going to continue to grow, just professional softball as a whole. It's just very exciting for the future girls coming up.”
With the star pitcher still preparing to take the field, she said that she’s already noticed plenty of differences between college and professional softball.
She said that despite the level of talent across the teams in the league, all of the players were still having to get used to playing with each other.
Rogers also said that it’s comforting to know that along with the goal of winning, every player wants to promote the game of softball and give back to the younger players in their communities.
“It's different than college ball, so much talent,” Rogers said. “Every team is new, every team has not been playing with each other very long, whereas with college, you've been playing together for six, seven months before you even step on the field for the first time. That's definitely an adjustment in that sense, but it's so cool to see all the talent and how all these girls are contributing to growing the game and growing this league, and that's just so exciting. We have all had that one common goal of growing this game for the girls to come behind us and also just competing at a high level and just continuing to to play the game that we love past the college level. Hopefully that will continue to get to that level in the future.”
Along with the differences on the field, Rogers said that the coaching staff gives players a lot more trust in their day-to-day preparations and in practice.
“It's a lot more on you to prepare and just get ready for these hitters that you're facing,” Rogers said. “It's very batter-to-batter and it's really cool to see the competition level and it's just going out there and playing again, almost like what travel ball was. You just went out there you knew these girls who they were and how good they were, and you just went out there and played. That's been a little bit different in that sense, but it's really cool.”
With Rogers already experiencing the city of Oxford rallying around their players and supporting the team, she said that she’s more than ready to get back in the circle and showcase her talent in Calhoun County.
“They honestly don't even seem to care about what we do on the field, but they care about us as people and then just invest in us as well,” Rogers said. “It's just so cool to see how they rally behind us and just support us unconditionally, and the way that they've just welcomed us with open arms, people they've never met before, just treating us like we've been here our whole lives. That's so cool, that's just what I love about this small town atmosphere. I'm so thankful to be here and there is really, truly, nowhere else I'd rather be.”