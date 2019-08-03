The Woodstock 5K’s international reach showed up in a big way Saturday.
Kenyan Barnabas Kirwa won the 39thWoodstock in 15 minutes and 10 seconds, and Canadian-born Emma Neigel led the female field in 17:49.
Kirwa, 27, who lives in Huntsville and stands a month into his stay in the United States, and Neigel, 25, who lives in Gainesville, Ga., and ran for Mississippi State University, led a field announced at 1,100 for the Woodstock and Kidstock 1-mile fun run, according to first-year race director Alex Morrow.
Top overall finisher Barnabas Kirwa crosses the finish line in the 39th Woodstock 5k. pic.twitter.com/JikA27FA44— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) August 3, 2019
Kirwa beat Homewood’s Leonard Kipyego by nine seconds. Birmingham’s Richard Kimani took third, in 15:30.
Neigel finished 15 seconds ahead of Huntsville’s Esther Kipserem, and Birmingham’s Jennifer Dunn finished third, in 19:09.
Top female finisher Emma Neigel crosses the finish line in the 39th Woodstock 5k. pic.twitter.com/J52fSPn7rq— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) August 3, 2019
Neither winning time threatened course records set by Patrick Cheptoek, 14:05 in 2013, and Risper Gesabwa, 16:06 in 2012.
This year’s Woodstock carried the Road Runners Club of America’s designation as the Alabama championship for the 5K distance.
Woodstock 5K 2019 start https://t.co/yphfkUwoWz via @YouTube— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) August 3, 2019
For Neigel, victory also served as “redemption.” On the mend from a trail-run foot injury in 2018, she finished 32overall and eighth female in 20:01.
“I really wanted to come back this year and run and sub-19,” she said. “It was more of a redemption thing. …
“Last year, it was my first training run after the injury. I was out of shape for me.”
Saturday, she ran the first mile of the 3.1-mile course in 5:09, approaching her mile PR of 4:51.
“It was way too fast,” she said. “I went out really hard. It was enough just to get that initial gap and get second place off my tail.”
It left her gassed for the final hill. She crossed the finish line and dropped to the first patch of grass she could find.
“Usually, that’s a good strategy,” she said. “I don’t know. Running is just different than track.”
Neigel was raised in Alberta, Canada, and ran for Mississippi State, graduating in 2015. Her best collegiate finish was a 10:19 in a steeple chase.
She works as a conservation horticulturalist for Atlanta Botanical Garden and runs competitively for The Running Room, a chain of running-apparel stores located in Canada and Minnesota.
She runs local races in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. She also runs mountain races.
She first learned of Woodstock through a Google search.
“I like this race,” she said. “It’s has lots of really neat people and a fun atmosphere.”
Kirwa said he also heard of Woodstock online. It was his second race in the United States, after finishing an 8K in 24:38 in Kingsport, Tenn., on July 13.
The Nairobi native said the challenge of Cheptoek’s record time drew him to the Woodstock, but Kirwa found the course “difficult.”
“It was difficult due to that slope” at the end of the race, he said.