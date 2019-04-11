Ryan Herring has resigned as Oxford High School’s head football coach for family reasons, he said Thursday morning after informing his team.
Calling the move “the best thing for Oxford” and the “toughest decision of my life,” Herring said he and his family will move to “south Georgia.” His wife Maggie’s Facebook page lists Blackshear, Ga., as her hometown, and she’s a Pierce County High School graduate.
Herring declined to discuss his next career move. Pierce County head coach Jason Strickland recently resigned to take the same job at Ware County.
“I love Oxford, and I love the people,” he said. “In my heart, I believe it’s the best thing for Oxford. I think this is the best move for Oxford.”
Oxford athletics director Larry Davidson confirmed the news of Herring’s resignation in a text message.
“He did a great job in continuing the tradition of what Oxford football is and will continue to be,” Davidson said. “Coach Herring will always be a Yellow Jacket, and we wish him the best.”
Davidson said Oxford will start “an immediate search” for Herring’s replacement “and hope to have someone in place as soon as possible.”
Herring played for his dad, Robert Herring, at Oxford and called the decision to leave Oxford “real tough” emotionally for the family.
“God is involved in this in a strong way,” he said.
As for Oxford’s players, speculation about Herring’s future found its way on social media Wednesday night.
“I don’t think they were in shock,” he said. “I told them that this is the best thing for them, too. I’m not leaving because I’m going to make a bunch of money. I’m not double-dipping.
“I love Oxford so much that I think this is the right move for Oxford and for me.”
Herring became the Yellow Jackets’ head coach ahead of the 2013 season, replacing John Grass, who left to join Jacksonville State’s staff. He went 50-21 in six seasons, leading Oxford to the playoffs five times and 6A quarterfinals the past two years.
His teams have won at least 10 games each of the past three seasons, and the Yellow Jackets went 12-2 in 2017.
“When I came in, we knew coming in we’d have a rebuilding time that was fixing to happen,” he said. “John Grass knew it. John Grass said it. The coaches when I got there then said it.
“Mr. Holladay told me that, ‘We’re fixing to go through a down spurt. Can you handle it?’” Herring said, referring to then Oxford principal Trey Holladay. “I said, ‘to be the coach at Oxford, that don’t even bother me.’ We got through that, and we got the program where it needed to be. Whoever comes in here is going to really come into a good situation, as far as strength of the kids and the style of play that we have right now.”
A program that won three 5A titles under Robert Herring, Oxford moved up to 6A in 2006. The Yellow Jackets have made the playoffs 10 times since and advanced as far as the semifinals in 2011.
The latest reclassification, which took effect for the current school year, placed Oxford in a 6A region that included back-to-back state champion Pinson Valley, quarterbacked by Alabama Mr. Football and Auburn signee Bo Nix. The region also includes Clay-Chalkville, which beat Oxford in the quarterfinals the past two years before losing to Pinson Valley in the semifinals both times.
Oxford finished 10-3 in 2018, losing twice to Clay-Chalkville and once to Pinson Valley. The Yellow Jackets’ 10 wins came by an average of 37.9 points.
“We were the top three teams in the state in 6A, and both of them lost key players,” Herring said. “We’ve got most everybody back. Nobody, right now, has a better chance, on paper, to make a run at it in 6A than we do.
“I’m not trying to put any pressure on anybody. I’m just saying the pieces of the puzzle” are there.
While at Oxford, Ryan Herring coached several college football signees, including Roc Thomas (Auburn/Jacksonville State), K.J. Britt (Auburn), Clay Webb (Georgia), Kendall McCallum (LSU) and Tyetus Smith-Lindsey (UAB).
“We’re going to have the most athletic, fastest team we’ve had next year,” Herring said.
Before coming to Oxford, Ryan Herring went 46-31 in six seasons at Shelby County and one at Lincoln.
As a player, Ryan Herring played defensive back for the Yellow Jackets and played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game in 1998.
“We’ve tried to do things right,” Herring said. “We haven’t been perfect. My goal was to win a state championship, and I’ve tried to follow in the footsteps of my dad.
“I’ve drank from a well I did not dig. I am just blessed beyond measure to have been able to be the head coach at Oxford High School. It was a dream come true, and I thank the people who gave me that opportunity.”