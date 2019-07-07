The United States Women’s National Team won its fourth World Cup trophy in Lyon, France, on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0.
Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring for the Americans off a penalty in the 61st minute. Stefanie van der Gragt had been shown a yellow card after video review showed a foul in the box on the U.S.’s Alex Morgan.
Rose Lavelle added a second goal for the U.S. in the 69th minute.
The Americans continued to threaten for the remainder of the game, though the Dutch were able to survive each attack and keep the U.S. from padding the score.