Tyler Waldrep: Demolished doesn't describe what Penn State did to Auburn's offensive line

AUBURN — Typically, horror movies don’t take over local television stations until October starts, but on Saturday, CBS made an exception.
Because what No. 22 Penn State did to Auburn’s offensive line on Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 victory most certainly qualified. It was gruesome, hard to watch and definitely not appropriate for children.
Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big 10) finished the game with six sacks, 11 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hurries.
If those numbers don't have you covering your eyes then this might.
Alabama recorded six sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 2021.
Besides that, Auburn’s offensive line hasn’t given up worse numbers than it did on Saturday since Clemson recorded 11 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2017.
Later that same year, Georgia recorded nine quarterback hurries. Georgia and Clemson finished the season ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the final AP Poll that season.
Does anyone really expect to talk about this Penn State team in the same breath as Alabama, Georgia and Clemson teams that all earned playoff bids?
To make matters worse, the 29-point loss to Penn State is Auburn’s worst loss at home since Texas A&M won by 42 points in 2012. In fact, Auburn only has two worse losses on the road during that stretch (Alabama by 31 points in 2018 and by 49 in 2012).
Is that really the sort of season Auburn is headed for?
Even Auburn running back Tank Bigsby couldn’t find enough room for his usual heroics. He finished Saturday with 39 yards on nine carries and 38 receiving yards on two receptions.
Two of those plays went for a loss, and three of his other touches went for a gain of three yards or less.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said his staff would re-evaluate “that too” when asked about continuing to play multiple quarterbacks going forward.
The truth is it doesn’t matter how many guys Auburn trots out there, and it might not even matter who the Tigers start.
Quarterback T.J. Finley turned the ball over twice, but his interception was an attempt to throw the ball away when he was running for his life, and his lost fumble came when he was sacked on third-and-12 in the third quarter.
Backup quarterback Robbie Ashford didn’t fare much better. The usually dynamic runner finished with only 29 rushing yards on 11 attempts after he was sacked or tackled for loss four times for a total loss of 22 yards.
Finley completed 11 of 19 passes for 152 yards and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 39 yards.
Ashford completed 10 of 19 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
It remains to be seen if Ashford has the arm needed to threaten SEC secondaries, but his mobility might ensure he at least has enough time to throw behind an offensive line that clearly misses starting center Nick Brahms who retired prior to the season after he struggled to return to form following knee surgery.
Maybe Auburn can patch things up a little with home games against Missouri and LSU during the coming weeks, but that seems like a big if.
And after that, five of Auburn’s last seven games come against ranked opponents, including a trip to No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 8.
If things don’t change fast, the only competition for Georgia’s front seven that day is going to be between them and Penn State’s numbers from Saturday.
I’m not even sure I like the Nittany Lions’ chances.
