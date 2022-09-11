Tyler Waldrep: Auburn's secondary remains a glaring weakness

AUBURN — Auburn’s secondary isn’t ready for the big stage.
On Saturday night, it wasn’t even ready for San Jose State.
There will be plenty of well-deserved discussions this week involving the Tigers quarterbacks. They started the game completing two of their first seven attempts for 10 yards and two interceptions before rebounding in a big way to lead the Tigers to a 24-16 victory.
If Auburn fans really want to press the panic button this week, they should take a closer look at the secondary. Although, parental guidance is strongly encouraged for any of the Auburn faithful under the age of 13.
With the warnings out of the way, here are the numbers.
San Jose quarterback Chevan Corderio finished the game completing 24 of 40 passes for 275 yards.
That is the most passing yards a non-Power Five opponent recorded against Auburn in the regular season since Jacksonville State’s Eli Jenkins threw for 277 in 2015.
Auburn was particularly susceptible to the deep ball. On attempts at least 20 yards downfield, San Jose State completed four of four attempts for 119 yards.
San Jose State elected to pass on nine third downs. Of those nine, four of them resulted in first downs.
Perhaps the worst defensive series came in the first half's final minutes.
First, Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett was called for pass interference on third-and-1.
Corderio’s next four passes in order:
— Six-yard gain
— Incomplete
— One-yard gain
— Ten-yard gain
The last completion was especially brutal, considering it came on third-and-9.
The subsequent pass interference call on Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson led to a touchdown that gave the Spartans a 10-7 lead at the half. That penalty seemed questionable at best, but the Tigers should never have been in that situation anyway.
The whole drive felt like a re-run from last week when Mercer quarterback Fred Payton found Ty James 14 yards downfield to convert on third-and-10 with less than 90 seconds in the half.
Later on the same drive, Payton also picked up 14 yards on third-and-14 and five yards on third-and-five, with the latter resulting in a touchdown.
On Saturday, Auburn’s defensive front did its job for the most part. The Tigers finished with six tackles for loss, three sacks and six quarterback hurries.
San Jose State averaged 1.9 yards per carry, and the Spartan’s longest run of the game went for only nine yards.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praised San Jose State after the win, but even he knows the secondary isn't ready for the gauntlet ahead.
“I like the guys we have back there (in the secondary), … But on some of those one-one-ones, I just believe in our guys,” Harsin said. “I believe that we can win some of those one-on-ones a little more.”
Those matchups get even harder from this point forward, especially with a likely ranked Penn State team coming to town.
“We had a few busted coverages and Penn State coming up this week," Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “And maybe we can get away with things like that versus a team like this, but versus Penn State, we’re going to have to come out and correct those things.”
Just in case you forgot, Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 attempts last season for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Tigers when Penn State won 28-20.
If the secondary doesn’t get better quickly, Clifford might put up even better numbers on the road in Jordan-Hare stadium next week.