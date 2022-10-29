Tyler Waldrep: Auburn manages to find new low in loss to Arkansas

AUBURN — The fans were wearing navy and orange. They cheered for the Auburn players when they ran out of the tunnel before the game, but the Tigers didn’t look like they belonged on Pat Dye Field on Saturday afternoon.
Not against the Razorbacks, and if there was ever a get-right game for the Tigers, this was it. Arkansas dropped three-straight SEC games coming into Saturday, but Auburn made the Razorbacks look like a team in contention for the SEC West in their 41-27 win over the Tigers.
I could point out that the Razorbacks recorded three sacks and six tackles for loss against the Tigers after only getting one sack and seven total tackles for loss in their last three games combined.
But that wouldn’t be fair to Auburn’s offensive line. They weren’t the reason the Tigers lost on Saturday. No, Arkansas beat Auburn in just about every way possible.
In all of Auburn’s previous games against Power 5 competition this season, there’s always been a play or a unit or something to single out.
The offensive line struggled against Penn State and Missouri. The offense turned the ball over against LSU. At Ole Miss, the Tigers couldn’t stop the run. Even against Georgia, the Tigers played well early until an inexplicable decision to go for it on fourth down from the Auburn 36-yard line sparked Georgia’s offense.
Against the Razorbacks, finding one thing to single out was impossible. Auburn just got beat despite winning the turnover battle 1-0. Normally that in itself would be headline-worthy, considering the Tigers came into Saturday’s game with the worst turnover margin in the country.
But even that one faint bright spot couldn’t put the Tigers in a position to play meaningful snaps in the final quarter.
Auburn’s offense actually held things together slightly longer than usual. The Tigers marched 47 yards downfield on their first drive in the second half. Then the offensive line crumbled, resulting in a 7-yard sack Robby Ashford couldn’t have avoided with super speed.
Then the Razorbacks blocked Anders Carlson’s 56-yard field goal attempt on the next play. That would be an understandable but devastating moment if not for the fact that Carlson already missed one kick, a 46-yarder earlier in the game.
Auburn could have taken the lead with a touchdown on that drive. Instead, the Tigers folded in the second half — again.
The Tiger offense didn’t find its footing again until the Razorbacks held a 25-point lead with 7:36 left to play.
Auburn’s defense didn’t fare any better. In addition to the fumble recovery, the defense recorded two 3-and-outs in the first half and actually forced the Razorbacks to lose yards on another drive.
But once the Razorbacks got the ball in the second half, they scored three consecutive touchdowns, thanks largely to a running game that finished with 216 rushing yards in the second half alone. Arkansas averaged 7.7 yards per carry during that stretch.
Losing the second half is nothing new for this team. Auburn has now been outscored 106-47, and that looks even worse when you consider that the Tigers scored 14 meaningless points in the final 5.5 minutes on Saturday.
“I don’t really have a theory for it,” Auburn left tackle Kilian Zierer said. “Maybe it is game-planning, but we just come out and execute right away (in the first half). But there is always something that could go wrong. … in the third quarter we just didn’t come out there and execute that well.”
It’s obvious those second-half struggles frustrate Zierer and the rest of his teammates, but what can they do?
“We give up a sack, I did too (on Saturday),” Zierer said. “Or we don’t make a play, we don’t catch the ball, something happens right. It is disappointing, but I mean that is football.”
It’s certainly football the way Auburn plays it this season.
It’s not all bad, though.
I do have good news for anyone inside Jordan-Hare that enjoyed Saturday’s performance. There’s a chance the Razorbacks will be back in Alabama for the Birmingham Bowl later this season. Maybe you can watch a more competitive game then.
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep