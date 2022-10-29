 Skip to main content
Tyler Waldrep: Auburn manages to find new low in loss to Arkansas

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Jarquez Hunter (27) kneels after touchdown during the game between Auburn and Arkansas at Jordan Hare Stadium.

 Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics

AUBURN — The fans were wearing navy and orange. They cheered for the Auburn players when they ran out of the tunnel before the game, but the Tigers didn’t look like they belonged on Pat Dye Field on Saturday afternoon.

Not against the Razorbacks, and if there was ever a get-right game for the Tigers, this was it. Arkansas dropped three-straight SEC games coming into Saturday, but Auburn made the Razorbacks look like a team in contention for the SEC West in their 41-27 win over the Tigers. 

