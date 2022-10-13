Tyler Waldrep: Auburn defense proved it is one of the SEC's best in loss to Georgia

These days it’s hard to find the positives in Auburn, especially considering the Tigers (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) still have three games against top 16 teams remaining on the schedule.
Arkansas, Texas A&M and even Western Kentucky are no pushovers, especially not for this Auburn team.
Yet, Auburn fans should try and appreciate this defense. That unit has proven to be a strength of this team. As a whole, this defense is still one of the SEC’s best.
On Saturday, Auburn held Georgia scoreless for three possessions.
That probably sounds rather hollow, considering the Tigers gave up 42 points, but it’s worth looking back at a defensive start that might be significant.
On their opening offensive drives this season, the Bulldogs scored three touchdowns and one field goal.
How many possessions does it take Georgia to score two touchdowns:
Oregon: 2
Samford: 4 (TDs on drives three and four)
South Carolina: 2
Kent State: 5 (TDs on drives one and five)
Missouri: 11 (TDs on drives 10 and 11)
Auburn: 5 (TDs on drives four and five)
Although Samford didn’t give up touchdowns until Georgia’s third and fourth drives, it's worth noting that Georgia successfully kicked field goals on each of its first two offensive series.
Kent State fared slightly better, giving up a field goal on Georgia’s third drive.
Missouri actually held the Bulldogs in check for most of the game. The Bulldogs kicked field goals following their sixth and eighth drives and didn’t score touchdowns until drives 10 and 11.
When Auburn finally gave up a touchdown on its fourth defensive series, the Bulldogs took the field at the Auburn 36-yard line following a failed fake punt attempt on fourth-and-6.
While it’s unlikely Auburn could have put together a similar effort to Missouri, it’s possible the Tigers could have held out longer before giving up points considering the Tigers gave up nine yards, 12 yards and 36 yards on Georgia’s first three offensive possessions.
The Tigers quickly gave up a second touchdown the very next time the Bulldogs took the field, but again circumstances were far from ideal.
Auburn’s offense went three-and-out, so the defense only had 67 seconds of game time to rest on the sidelines. To make matters even worse, a great punt return allowed Georgia to take the field at the Auburn 31-yard line.
Auburn’s defense recovered a bit, forcing the Bulldogs to go three-and-out on the next two drives before recovering a fumble to set up Auburn’s offense at the Georgia 19-yard line.
The Tigers’ defense is far from perfect, but that group’s success is being underappreciated in the midst of a season that derailed weeks ago.
Diving deeper
Auburn’s strong start against the Bulldogs was far from an anomaly.
This season the Tigers have only given up one touchdown during an opponent’s first three offensive possessions. Penn State was the only team to find the end zone.
To put that in perspective, Georgia has given up six points off two field goals and is the only team in the SEC to give up fewer points under those conditions.
Mississippi State (10 points) and Alabama (13) are the only other defenses to avoid giving up a second early touchdown.
The average SEC team, excluding Auburn, has given up 28.5 points this season to opponents on their first three drives.
Total points given up on first three possessions:
Georgia, 6
Auburn, 7
Mississippi State, 10
Alabama, 13
Tennessee, 17*
Missouri, 23
Texas A&M, 24
LSU, 27
Florida, 33
Ole Miss, 34
Kentucky, 38
Arkansas, 38
Vanderbilt, 52
South Carolina, 56
*- Tennessee has played only five opponents while the rest of the SEC has played six.
Why does this matter? Most, if not all offenses, script their opening possessions, giving them a slight advantage early in games.
It’s also hard to evaluate the impact exhaustion plays on late-game outcomes. By limiting the scope to early possessions, it’s easier to focus on talent and execution and less on other factors such as field position and exhaustion.
The dam starts to crack around the fourth defensive series as Auburn has allowed half of its opponents to score touchdowns on their fourth possession.
Georgia’s score was covered above. The other two came against Penn State and Missouri with the latter following a three-and-out by the Auburn offense. Even with those mishaps, the Tigers are still one of the toughest defenses to score against this early in the game.
Total points given up on first four possessions:
Alabama, 13
Georgia, 16
Mississippi State, 20
Missouri, 23
Auburn, 28
Tennessee, 31*
Texas A&M, 38
Ole Miss, 41
Kentucky, 41
LSU, 41
Florida, 43
Arkansas, 55
South Carolina, 56
Vanderbilt, 80
Extra points
During my research, I found two other stats that seemed noteworthy.
This week's opponent, No. 9 Ole Miss, is ranked dead last in the FBS out of 131 teams with regards to time of possession. Ole Miss controls the football only 24 minutes on average, giving opponents a 12-minute advantage.
That’s almost as if Lane Kiffin’s offense takes an entire quarter off.
Auburn ranks 93rd with an average time of possession of 28 minutes.
The Ole Miss offense is the sixth-best at converting on third down with a 53.2 percent success rate.
Previous Auburn opponents Georgia and LSU ranked No. 10 and No. 34 on third down, converting 50.7 and 45.7 percent of the time, respectively.
Auburn held them to 43 percent and 33 percent, respectively.
The Tigers’ defense ranks 68th overall among FBS teams allowing opponents to convert only 38.1 percent of the time on third down this season.