Tyler Waldrep: Alabama takes a small step against Mississippi State, but Bryce Young needs more help

TUSCALOOSA — Don’t let the annual cruise-control victory over No. 24 Mississippi State fool you.
The Crimson Tide, which won 30-6 on Saturday, isn’t ready to talk about rematches or championships just yet.
“I’m just pleased with the way the guys went out and competed, had fun,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “There wasn’t a lot of anxiety. Wasn’t always perfect execution, but to me that’s a start.”
“Start” being the operative word. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young still needs help, and a lot of it.
Mississippi State held the Crimson Tide to a season-low 290 yards of total offense. The last time Alabama failed to top 300 yards came in 2017 in the playoff victory over Clemson.
The biggest reason for the dropoff was the running game.
The Crimson Tide only averaged 2.3 yards per rush and 55 rushing yards overall once you adjust for sacks and also ignore an 11-yard loss Roydell Williams took when he had to dive on a high snap that flew past Young in the second half.
To say this performance by the Bulldogs was out of character is an understatement.
In Mississippi State’s four other SEC games this season, the Bulldogs gave up 206 rushing yards on average, and all four of those opponents finished with at least 4.4 yards per rush. And yes, both of those numbers would be higher I also adjusted them for sacks.
Alabama’s passing game, or should I say the receiving game, wasn’t much better.
Yeah, Young was still able to perform his weekly magic act, pulling rabbits out of hats and letting himself get sawed in half as he fought to extend plays. (At least this time, the officials rewarded his performance with a handful of roughing-the-passer calls).
Perhaps no play speaks to Young’s talent better than his 31-yard throw to receiver JoJo Earle in the end zone to give Alabama a 7-0 lead in the final minutes of the first quarter.
All Young had to do on that play was roll right, then scramble left, then finally, he directed Earle open for the touchdown. The play only required Young to hold the ball for 10 whole seconds from snap to release.
“I think our receivers are making progress,” Saban said. “I think they're playing better. And I think it's important that they continue to improve and because when you have a guy like Bryce, you know, you want to be able to take advantage of his talent and receivers doing a good job can certainly contribute that to a large degree.”
Progress is great, but it doesn’t change the fact that Young’s talents are wasted on these receivers.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a talent worthy of the Heisman Trophy even if his stats are a little light, once again paced the Crimson Tide with four catches for 33 yards.
In fact, the only Alabama player to top 45 receiving yards was wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, who finished with three receptions for 74 yards, 40 of which came on one play.
It’s hard to imagine crimson confetti reigning down from the heavens at any point this season if Alabama can’t find at least one receiver who can step up and be the focal point of this passing game.
That’s not to say Saturday’s game was without positives.
Alabama kicker Will Reichard looked like his old self, drilling all three of his field goal attempts from 33, 38 and 50 yards away. Reichard missed four of his last seven field goal attempts coming into Saturday's game.
Perhaps most importantly, the Crimson Tide finally proved it could play disciplined football for the first this season. Officials only called the Crimson Tide for three penalties, only one week removed from being flagged for a school-record 17 penalties in the loss to Tennessee.
But doing so against Mississippi State, a program Alabama has beaten by at least 24 points in seven of the last eight years, is one thing.
Shrugging off the lack of focus that has led to so many flags on Nov. 5 at LSU, a team Alabama has only beaten by more than 14 points twice in the last eight meetings (not to mention the loss in 2019), is another task entirely.