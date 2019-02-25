BIRMINGHAM — It was December. Sacred Heart lost to the team it played in Monday’s 2A state semifinals.
Well, December, Deschmember.
The Cardinals ran the floor and attacked the basket like the last four teams it brought to Birmingham. Toss in touches like reserve Jack Miller drawing charges and hitting a 3-pointer, and they came away with a 75-65 laugher over Calhoun in Legacy Arena.
Third-ranked Sacred Heart (23-10) advanced to play Central-Coosa in Friday’s 10:45 a.m. final. The Cardinals, making their second appearance in the Final Four in as many years, will try to become the first boys’ team in state history to win five consecutive state titles.
They won four in a row in 1A, tying Francis Marion's state record for consecutive state titles. The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s new competitive-fairness rule bumped Sacred Heart up to 2A this year.
Top-ranked Calhoun, which beat the Cardinals 71-65 on Dec. 27, finished 27-8.
Their first meeting came in the opener of the Dwight Madison Roundball Classic at Carver-Montgomery. Nearly two months later, in Birmingham, Sacred Heart broke away early in the second quarter and dominated.
The two-month turnaround against Calhoun owed to many things … foul troubles in the first game, having played and learned the opponent, chance to game plan. Both teams have evolved, as well.
Sacred Heart also lost to Hillcrest-Evergreen 82-68 in Montgomery, and Cardinals coach Ralpheal Graves called that juncture “the turning point of our season.”
“That’s the lowest we were,” he said. “No confidence. … I think the difference is, from then until now, we didn’t have an identity over Christmas. We were still searching for it.
“We’ve got a lot of new players, new kids, so guys got to understand who’s the scoring options, who’s not the scoring options.”
The Cardinals had options Monday. Jayden Stone scored 23 points. Caleb Brown scored 22 points and Khalil Watkins 13.
Sacred Heart shot better than 50 percent from the floor most of the game and 49 for the night.
Squint the eyes for a stretch that saw Sacred Heart run out to as much as a 52-31 lead at 5:15 of the third quarter, and one could almost see ex-Cardinals Diante Wood, D.J. Heath and Kevion Nolan running the floor, driving and scoring, seemingly at will.
Two months made a lot of difference.
“We had to come as a team,” Brown said. “Just believe in ourselves, and it built up to now.”
As it was with Sacred Heart’s state-title runs of 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the fun started with a lesser-known player making plays. Miller, a junior guard who came up as a manager, drew a charge on Jamichael Boone late in the second quarter, wiping a transition basket off the scoreboard.
At the time, Sacred Heart led 18-16.
When Calhoun’s defense sagged off of him, Miller opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. Sacred Heart took it from there, breaking out to a 34-21 lead by 4:28.
He took another charge late in the third quarter, hitting his head on the floor, but stayed in the game.
Miller’s plays late in the first quarter and early second were “really big for us,” Graves said. “Jack has been in a slump all year. We know that he can shoot it, and he came out and took a charge there.
“That kind of locked Jack in, and it kind of locked us in. I think we erupted for, like, a 27-point quarter, and that was huge for us. I think that was the separation of the game.”
Demarcus Hayes led Calhoun with 18 points. Jerdarrian Davison added 17 and Boone 10 in the Tigers’ first trip to Birmingham since 2003.
Experience in Birmingham also accounted for the difference in Sacred Heart from December to February.
“The only thing I could pick up was they acted like they been here before,” Calhoun coach Ervin Starr said. “The reason for that? They’ve been here before. … That stage doesn’t bother them when they get here, and I think our guys were a little rattled.”