Cue Hank Williams Jr.’s “Are You Ready For Some Football!?”
Call me a party pooper, but I don’t know if I’m ready for the season to begin. It seems to have snuck up on me this year, and it doesn’t feel much like football weather outside. But then again, it’s a long season, and I’ll probably wish the weather was warmer come playoff time. Also, the sooner football season begins, the sooner baseball season ends. Like it or not, however, the regular season starts for a lot of people tonight around the state, and even more tomorrow night.
I am ready, however, to see the culmination of all of the hard work the teams have put in over the offseason. I wasn’t on the sidelines last season, but I did keep up with with how our area teams were doing, and I really enjoyed the runs that both Jacksonville and Saks had last season. I’m anxious to see how both teams respond this year.
After a year of uncertainty, I was a little bit surprised by the job Rico White did in his first year in control at Anniston. Can he surprise me again this year, and keep the Bulldogs motivated?
After having a sort of down season last year, Alexandria looks locked and loaded to be a force in Class 5A, Region 6 play, and have their eyes set on the region championship.
And what I’m really anxious to see is how Chandler Tyree motivates White Plains. There’s no question that the Wildcats have had rough outings the last few years, but last year was better than the year before for White Plains, so can Tyree continue to build the program?
With all of these questions, maybe I am ready for the season after all. Now the real question is, are you ready for some football?
