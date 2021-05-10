SWEEP? White Plains' girls match boys, lead after first round at state golf

Could White Plains sweep state golf?
The girls made it sweep for the first-round lead Monday, shooting a 25-over-par 241 to lead the 4A-5A division by seven stokes over Northside and 25 strokes over third-place Alexandria.
White Plains’ Baylie Webb led the local contingent with a 3-over-par 75 to finished in a tie for third place, four shots back of leader Ashley Allen, from Northside.
White Plains’ girls seek their third state title but first since winning back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016.
White Plains’ boys, meanwhile, lead the 4A division by 20 strokes after the first round and seek their first state title.
Webb said a sweep “would be really great.”
“Since my seventh-grade year, we’ve been trying to get back to state and win it like they had the years before,” Webb said. “It would just make it extra special if the girls and guys do it at the same time.”
But for a triple-bogey on her fourth hole of the day, Webb played a steady round. Her rebound from her one bad hole was no surprise, White Plains coach Chris Randall said.
“Her attitude is a lot better than mine and her daddy’s, I’ll tell you that much,” Randall said. “We don’t recover as quick as Baylie does.
“She was so steady. She’s always where her feet are. She’s not on the last shot. She’s not on the next hole. She’s right where she’s supposed to be.”
White Plains’ Gattis had three birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine and finished with an 81, good enough for seventh place.
Isabel Rogers stands tied for ninth at 85. Most importantly, she’s 20 strokes ahead of Northside’s third player, Lucy Lunceford.
“Isabel is the whole key for us,” Randall said. “Isabel has beaten other teams’ threes all year long. In girls’ golf, your third player, a lot of times, makes the difference between winning and losing.”
Randall said White Plains’ 241 was one shot off of the team goal for 240 on the day.
“It could’ve been a little bit better, but we’re not going to complain,” he said. “If you’d told me before we started that we’d have a seven-shot lead, man, I’d have shook your hand.”
Alexandria’s girls rebounded after a rugged front nine.
Lauren Sechrest leads the Valley Cubs at 85 (43-42) and tied for ninth. Emma Ray shot a 91, improving by 13 strokes after shooting a 59 on the front nine.
The adjusted nine-hold scoring format, adopted because of the weather, meant that also counted Regan Finley’s 49 on the front nine and Emilee Brown’s 41 on the back.
“We got our composure and played pretty good on the back,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “It was just a bad, bad start for us.
“It quit raining on the back, and I think everybody played better on the back today, but it was maybe a little bit nerves, being the first time in the state tournament for these girls. Alexandria girls have been here a lot before, but not these girls.”
1A-3A Girls
Pleasant Valley stands fourth, 37 strokes behind leader Bayside Academy. Marlie Wright led the Raiders at 31 over par (103) to stand in 15th place, one up on teammate Gracie Davis (105). Abby Whisenant is 18th (110).