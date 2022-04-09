Sunny King queen: Schneider's day to shine arrives

When Skylar Schneider first raced in the Sunny King Criterium, she wasn’t old enough to drive a car without supervision.
She could race her bike with the best of them, however. Seven years later, she raced the 20th Sunny King Crit better than all of them.
The 23-year-old star for L39ion of Los Angeles Racing emerged from the final sprint victorious Saturday in downtown Anniston. Her big smile after winning rivaled the sparkle of gold chain that dangled from her neck throughout her seemingly effortless ride.
“I’ve been coming here since I was 15 chasing this crown,” Schneider said. “It feels good to get it done.”
L39ion's Skylar Schneider wins the @AlabamaCycling Sunny King Crit women's pro race. pic.twitter.com/qknKpbBa5I— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 10, 2022
Best Buddies Racing’s Alfredo Rodriguez followed Schneider’s victory with one of his own in the men’s pro race, continuing on after injuring his right hand in a scary early-race crash that sent Automatic/ABUS Racing’s Dalton Collins to the hospital.
The Sunny King Crit, the first leg of the weekend’s Alabama Cycling Classic, continued its 20-year run as the sports anchor for the Noble Street Festival. It also led off the new 10-race American Criterium Cup, which replaced the now-dissolved USA CRITS.
Saturday’s pro races offered $12,000 purses disbursed over the top 20 places.The Cup offers a $100,000 purse for the series.
The Sunny King Crit continued its tradition of drawing top racing teams, like L39ion and Best Buddies.
Schneider, the younger sister of 2016 Sunny King Crit winner Samantha Schneider, prevailed Saturday over DNA Pro Cycling’s Maggie Coles-Lyster and L39gion teammate Alexis Ryan.
It was a big Cup start for the newly expanded L39ion team.
“This is only the second year that our race team has been in existence,” Schneider said. “Last year, we had two riders, and this year we have seven.
“We just have a really good cohesive team, and it feels like family.”
The Schneiders kind of feel like family for Sunny King Crit.
Skylar first raced in Anniston in 2015, at age 15. She wasn’t supposed to return in 2016 because of USA Cycling obligations abroad, but a March 22 terrorist attack in Brussels killed 32 people plus the three bombers. Among consequences of the deadliest act of terrorism in Belgium’s history was it forced USA Cycling to cancel its trip.
She’s built quite the career since, with 21 professional victories in 2021 alone, but her previous best finish in Anniston was third place. She dominated Saturday, breaking out early and dropping back then re-emerging after the field leaders shuffled five times in the final lap.
“I love Anniston, and it feels good to finally get the job done like my sister,” Schneider said.
Alfredo Rodriguez of Best Buddies Racing wins the @AlabamaCycling Sunny King Crit men's pro race. pic.twitter.com/UEg2xh9JkG— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 10, 2022
In the men’s field, Rodriguez and Best Buddies made their move to the front with three laps to go. They formed an aqua-and-black train reminiscent of the United Healthcare “blue train” and won the field sprint.
Rodriguez took the top spot on the podium, with second-place finisher Automatic’s Thomas Gibbons and L39ion’s Ty Magner in third.
Rodriguez was drawn into a major turn-3 crash that forced a race restart. Collins’ handlebar snagged a barrier, Gibbons said, turning his bike and causing a chain reaction.
Collins was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Collins’ teammates did not know his condition immediately after the race, and a message to his team inquiring about his condition had not been answered as of this writing.
Rodriguez raced on with a sore right hand.
“My hand was hurt the whole race, and when I was sprinting, it was so hard,” he said. “I was sprinting good, but I’m thankful for my team.”
Podiums for the @AlabamaCycling Sunny King Crit men's and women's pro races. https://t.co/tmyO35UvMH pic.twitter.com/7IuaCWDVBu— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 10, 2022
Magner, the 2015 champion, has Anniston ties. His mother, Rose Magner, was born in Anniston. Her father, Jack Casey, grew up in Jacksonville. Grandfather, Frank Casey, was mayor of Jacksonville.
Ty Magner made his sixth Sunny King appearance Saturday.
“I’m always trying to get here to this race,” he said. “We only had two guys here. There was a big race in California this weekend, but I was like, I’ve got to be in Anniston.”