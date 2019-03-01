The Cardinal bench reacts to losing their first state title in five years. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
BIRMINGHAM — For the first time five years, Ralpheal Graves found himself in the position of consoling a team in Birmingham on Friday.
The Sacred Heart head boys’ basketball coach, having just seen Cade Landers’ last-gasp 3-point shot miss in the 2A title game against Coosa Central, came off the bench with high-fives for his dejected players.
“We’re still champions,” Graves said minutes later, in a postgame news conference. “The champions is in your heart, not by the scoreboard.”
Landers' shot at the buzzer bounced off rim and backboard, and Sacred Heart fell 54-52 in Birmingham's Legacy Arena.
The Cardinals (22-11) fell in bid to achieve state history by winning their fifth state title in as many years. They won 1A titles in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, tying Francis Marion’s state record of four titles in a row.
Sacred Heart also saw its nine-game winning streak in the Final Four end.
Coosa Central (23-4), which had won eight of its previous nine games in the Final Four, took the lead on Quin Brookes' putback with 1.8 seconds left.
That set the stage for two timeouts and the final play, which saw Sacred Heart’s Khalil Watkins launch a three-quarter-court inbounds pass. Aaron Moore jumped amid three Coosa Central players to catch it then passed to Landers, the first teammate he could find.
Landers’ shot hit the rim, bounced back and off the backboard, leaving Landers out of bounds and teammate Caleb Brown at the foul line, dejected, as their teammates trudged to the bench.
Graves came out to high-five them.
“You’ve got to tip your hats off,” he said afterward. “The last play, we got a shot and got a good look at it. If it goes down, you’re running around the gym crazy, and everybody’s happy. If you miss it, it’s the sorrow part.
“You’ve just got to go in just tall our kids to put your head up and get ready to prepare.”
Many were the factors and individual plays that left the Cardinals two points short in Birmingham this go-round.
Guard Jo’Von Richardson, the tournament’s most valuable player, worked against multiple Sacred Heart defenders, mostly four-star recruit Jayden Stone late, on the way to 21 points.
“Number 14, he got to cooking,” Graves said. “We knew they were going to play iso (isolation) ball all night, and he made shot after shot, especially in the third quarter. He controlled the game a whole lot.”
Robinson’s drive His drive, drawing Moore to challenge, led to Brookes’ offensive rebound and putback … one of the Cougars’ seven offensive rebounds for the game.
“That was a proud moment for me,” Brookes said.
Sacred Heart's Khalil Watkins charges into Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Khalil Watkins charges into Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart head coach Ralpheal Graves jas a few words with Jayden Stone. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown is fouled by Central-Coosa's Quin Brooks. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone looks to make a pass. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone
Sacred Heart's Aaron Moore makes a last sescond pass around Central-Coosa's Quin Brooks. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Khalil Watkins has his shot blocked by Central-Coosa's Quin Brooks. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Khalil Watkins pushes the ball past Central-Coosa's Noel Jones. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone goes to the hoop past Central-Coosa's Quin Brooks. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone pushes his way past Central-Coosa's Quin Brooks. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown goes in for an easy bucket. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown grabs a rebound ahead of Central-Coosa's Noel Jones. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown sails into the lane past Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Khalil Watkins brings the ball up the floor against Central-Coosa's Jovon Richardson. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone tries to block the shot by Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown goes to the hoop past Central-Coosa's Casson Robbins. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown gets high in the lane for a basket past Central-Coosa's Noel Jones. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone shoots a 3-pointer. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone looks to make a pass around Central-Coosa's Noel Jones. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone throws up a shot after taking a foul from Central-Coosa's Noel Jones. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Khalil Watkins is fouled by Central-Coosa's Joshua McGhee. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Aaron Moore shoots a short jumper. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone shoots a jumper over Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone works the ball up the court against Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone tries to block the shot by Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone shoots over Central-Coosa's Jovon Richardson. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart head coach Ralpheal Graves with his team during a timeout. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Aaron Moore shoots over Central-Coosa's Quin Brooks and Joshua McGhee (42). Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown looks to get the ball past Central-Coosa's Jovon Richardson. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone is guarded close by Central-Coosa's Jovon Richardson. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart students. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Aaron Moore shoots over Central-Coosa's Quin Brooks. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone tries to block the shot by Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown grabs a rebound. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown works the ball against Central-Coosa's Quin Brooks. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart head coach Ralpheal Graves gives directions from the bench. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart head coach Ralpheal Graves gives directions from the bench. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone pushes his way past Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Jayden Stone pushes the ball up the floor around Central-Coosa's Omar Gaddis. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Allen Marshall controls the opening tip. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Aaron Moore hides his emotions after the loss. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Aaron Moore falls to the floor after the last second shot did not go in. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Cade Landers reacts after losing to Central-Coosa. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Allen Marshall (4) and Taishun Hall fight back tears after they lost to Central-Coosa. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
The Cardinal bench reacts to losing their first state title in five years. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Sacred Heart's Caleb Brown fights back tears after the loss. Sacred Heart played Central-Coosa for the boys 2A state basketball title Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Sacred Heart lost the game and the championship 54-52 after winning 4 state titles in a row. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Omar Gaddis added 12 points. He and Robinson had three steals apiece, and Joshua McGhee had five.
The Cougars also forced 20 Sacred Heart turnovers and committed just five, leading to a 19-5 edge on points off turnovers and 10 fastbreak points. Coosa Central players stalked Sacred Heart ball handlers, knocking the ball out from behind to start breaks regularly.
Before the game’s final two sequences, two plays made a major difference.
Down 28-19, Coosa Central dribbled down the final seconds of the first half, setting up a one-shot scenario. Gaddis missed a 3-pointer, and the ball went out of bounds to Sacred Heart.
Casson Robbins stole the ball from Caleb Brown after the inbounds play and passed to Richardson, who drew contact from Brown while attempting an awkward shot.
Richardson got the foul call and hit the resulting free throws, bringing Coosa Central within 28-22 at halftime.
“They were up nine, and to cut that to six was huge,” Coosa Central coach Jeremy Freeman said. “If they come out (in the third quarter) and score, they’re up double digits.”
Instead, Richardson’s three free throws started a 16-4 Cougars run that put them up 35-32 by 5:13 of the third quarter.
Another big play came with Sacred Heart leading 50-45 at 3:31 of the fourth quarter. Landers, who contributed seven points, broke behind Coosa Central’s defense for a wide-open layup opportunity but stepped awkwardly and missed.
Gaddis rebounded as Landers rolled on the floor. Landers got up and hobbled back to the defensive end but stayed in the game.
“That’s tough,” Graves said of Landers turning his foot and missing the uncontested layup. “One thing you learn about, when you come to Birmingham, and you’re playing on this stage, your players have got to make plays, baby. That’s just how it is.
“When you have a layup there, and you say, well, he slipped? Well, you can’t slip. That’s just how it goes. Dude had the three free throws at the end (of the first half)? Well, you can’t throw it away, and you can’t foul. You can’t plan those things.”
Stone led Sacred Heart with 18 points, and Brown added 12.
“It wasn’t the outcome we expected,” Stone said. “I think, without failure, you wouldn’t succeed.”
Graves called Sacred Heart’s four consecutive titles and six Final Four appearances in as many years “a really good run” but also sounded a forward-thinking note.
“Just because you lose doesn’t mean the run stops,” he said. “We’re here.
“If you’re at Sacred Heart, you plan on coming to Birmingham, and you prepare to get here. If you don’t go to Sacred Heart, and you planning on coming to Birmingham, you know you’re going to have to come see us.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.