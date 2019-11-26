Former Handley High School softball star Addie Robinson has signed with Jacksonville State.
Robinson is entering her sophomore season at Wallace State-Hanceville. As a freshman, she was the 2019 ACCC/Region 22 Player of the Year, posting a .396 average with a team-high 12 homers and 80 RBIs. Her single-season RBI total was among the tops in school history, and she added 15 doubles and 41 runs scored.
“Addie deserves all of the good that is coming her way. She’s a hometown kid with a great attitude and excellent worth ethic. She’s going to be a difference maker at Jacksonville State as a teammate and as a person,” Wallace State softball coach A.J. Daugherty said. “Even though she was ACCC Player of the Year last year, I think Addie is poised to have an even bigger, better and louder sophomore season.”
Current Jacksonville State assistant coach Sallie Beth Burch was on the Wallace State staff last season when Robinson was a freshman.