TUSCALOOSA — The game found White Plains freshman left fielder Camden Wilson on Thursday, and White Plains found a gamer.
Wilson charged up for a diving catch to make the final out with runners on second and third bases, and the Wildcats beat Lincoln 3-2 in West Central Regional winners’ bracket action at Bowers Park.
White Plains (30-9) advanced to face Good Hope in today’s 4A winners’ bracket final, with the winner to clinch a berth for next week’s state tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
Rain was the biggest winner in the tournament’s first day. Tourney officials stopped the 10:30 a.m. games, most having reached the fourth inning, and play stoppage ran until 5:30 p.m.
White Plains led Curry 4-3 when play was stopped. Play resumed at 5:30 p.m., and the Wildcats won that game 5-4.
The game with Lincoln ended shortly after midnight.
“I’m just pleased with the effort and energy of the girls,” White Plains coach Rachel Ford said. “It’s been a long day. Everybody’s in the same boat, but we’ve battled the weather and sitting for games and games and games, and they still brought the energy and enthusiasm and want to win.”
History was a motivator. White Plains has struggled to get through the first day of regionals without a loss, but lucky and good finally met up for the Wildcats.
Starting pitcher Hannah Fortenberry went the distance against Lincoln, striking out seven batters and surviving Lincoln four-hole hitter Justice Green’s epic final at bat. Green slammed several foul balls, one that landed in the adjacent outfield. She gradually straightened it and hit a home-run distance ball just over the third-base-line fence.
“We were definitely scared of her,” Ford said. “She’s a good hitter.”
It was nothing new for Fortenberry.
“That happens to me all the time, but you just have to keep throwing it,” said Fortenberry, who also provided the winning run with a fourth-inning bloop single to score Lily Ponder for a 3-0 lead. “You’ve got to keep working through it, throw them something new every pitch.
“I threw her a rise ball, and she fouled it off. I threw her a curveball, and she fouled it off. Basically, you just try to throw her something a few times in a row then throw her something different.”
With a 3-2 count, Green sent a shallow fly ball to left field. Wilson, a flex player who didn’t bat in the game, ran then lunged forward, squeezing the ball just off the ground.
“I couldn’t do it without my team. They’re always talking to me,” Wilson said. “As soon as it came off the bat, I knew I had to lay out.”
Wilson didn’t catch a similar shallow fly ball earlier in the game, and Ford challenged her.
“I love that kid,” Ford said. “She’s so coachable. She’s the most coachable kid you’ll find. She just wants to do the right thing. … It was just the will to win right there. She was not going to let us lose.”
Savannah White had the biggest blow at the plate, smacking a two-run double in the first inning.
“I knew there were a good team, and we had to jump on them fast,” White said.
Here’s a rundown of the rest of the day’s regional softball action for Star-area teams:
West Central, 4A
White Plains 5, Curry 4: Adriana Sotelo grounded home Fortenberry, who doubled to reach base, with what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Emma Jones made the lead stand from the circle.
White Plains’ top performers:
Jones, 2-for-3, triple, two runs; pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief, allowing two hits and one earned run with two strikeouts and three walks.
— Graci Surrett, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
— Callyn Martin, 3-for-4, one RBI.
Lincoln 9, Ashville 6: Lincoln advanced to the winners’ bracket by holding off Ashville. Lincoln’s top performers:
— Morgan Allison, two hits, scored a run.
— Callie Smith, two singles
— Malerie Goolsby, three hits and two runs.
Good Hope 11, Handley 6: Handley led 2-0 at the start of a five-hour rain delay, but Good Hope came back strong to send the Tigers to the elimination bracket. Cordova eliminated them 13-1 later Thursday.
Handley’s top performers against Good Hope:
— Lexi Gosdin, 2-for-4, two runs.
— Jessi Gosdin, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
— Bri Watkins, 1-for-3, one RBI.
— Cassie Smith, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
— Mariana Whaley, 1-for-4, one RBI.
West Central, 3A
J.B. Pennington 4, Pleasant Valley 2: Pennington scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead, scoring on McKayla Head’s RBI double and Alanna Goble’s single. Also the pitcher, Goble got two of her 19 strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh.
The loss sent Pleasant Valley to the elimination bracket, where the Raiders will face area rival Piedmont today at 9 a.m. Both teams must win three games today to advance to next week’s state tournament.
“I was proud of our girls,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “We played with all that we had the whole time and tied it up. We gave ourselves a chance to win that game.”
Savannah Williams tripled home Lindsey Pritchett, who singled with one out, in the fifth inning to get the Raiders on the scoreboard. Erin Rose’s RBI single tied it at 2-2 in the sixth inning.
Pleasant Valley 10, Lamar County 0: Rose went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs to lead the Raiders into the winners’ bracket. Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
— Pritchett, RBI.
— Ava Boozer, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI.
— Savannah Williams, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI.
— Cortney Williams, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
— Bailey Harris, 1-for-2, two runs.
— Rylee Haynes, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI.
— Krystal Brown, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
— Leah Patterson, pitched five innings, two-hitter, no runs, nine strikeouts, two walks.
Piedmont 6, Locust Fork 1: Emily Farmer struck out eight batters, helping Piedmont survive the day in the elimination-bracket. The Bulldogs will play the Pleasant Valley today at 9 a.m.
The game would’ve been played Thursday at 7:30 p.m., but for rain delays.
“It was a long day and a wet day,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “I feel like, given the circumstances, the girls came out and did what they had to do to survive another day. Hopefully conditions will be better tomorrow for everyone.
“Emily did a good job of keeping their hitters off balance and keeping the ball away, which was our game plan, and we hit the ball very well that game.”
Piedmont’s other top performers:
— Kayley Kirk, 4-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
— Kenzie Tolbert, 3-for-4, two runs.
— Armoni Perry, 1-for-3, two RBIs.
— Maddy Byers, 2-for-3, double, two runs.
Oakman 6, Piedmont 3: Piedmont goes to the elimination bracket to face Locust Fork. Top performers for Piedmont:
— Tolbert, RBI single.
— Amber Raney, RBI double.
— Kirk, RBI single.
East Central, 1A
Faith Christian 15, Autaugaville 0: Faith Christian advanced to face Berry in the winner’s bracket today at noon at Oxford Lake Park.
Rain forced postponement of later games and causing a reshuffling of the schedule, forcing some games to move to Oxford Lake. Choccolocco Park is hosting an Alabama High School Athletic Association softball regional for the first time, after the AHSAA moved a regional from Troy.
Faith Christian’s top performers:
— Elizabeth Bedford, winning pitcher, shutout, no hits allowed; also had a hit at the plate.
— Anna Kerri, pitched in relief, no hits allowed; also had two hits.
— Madi Snow, two home runs.
Prattville Christian 16, Randolph County 10: Randolph County falls into the elimination bracket and will play Gordo today at 9 a.m. at Oxford Lake.
Central-Clay-Shelby County postponed: The regional opener for both teams was rescheduled for today at noon at Choccolocco Park.
North Regional, 6A
Oxford 10, Muscle Shoals 3: After falling to Hazel Green 13-2 in the opener, Oxford beat Muscle Shoals to stay alive in Florence. The Yellow Jackets will play Athens today at 10:30 a.m.
Oxford’s top performers against Muscle Shoals:
— Sarah Howell, 3-for-3, home run, three runs, two RBIs.
— Alex Howard, 1-for-4, double, four RBIs.
— Tia Titi, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI.
— Justice Woods, 3-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.
Spring Garden 9, Waterloo 6: Spring Garden advances to the 1A winners’ bracket and will face Skyline today at 9 a.m.