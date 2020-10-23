Six prep storylines: Playoffs, playoffs, playoffs — yes, we're talking 'bout playoff pictures

Contenders put up big numbers against struggling teams, Anniston had to forfeit, Saks continued its winning ways, Trey Higgins continued to make highlight-reel plays, and Lanett opened eyes with a big night in Wedowee.
So went last week’s story lines in area high school football. Region outcomes and playoff seedings dominate storylines this week. Let’s get right to them:
1. Oxford plays for title
Oxford goes to Fort Payne in a game to decide the Class 6A, Region 7 title. Both teams are unbeaten in region play, but Oxford’s victories against common opponents look far more impressive. In non-region play, Oxford throttled Gadsden City, which handled Fort Payne early this season.
Oxford looks primed to secure its second consecutive region title and fourth in five years on the way to the Yellow Jackets’ playoff primer against Central Phenix City next week.
2. Alexandria plays for title
Alexandria goes to Leeds in a game to decide the 5A, Region 6 title.
Similar to the Oxford-Fort Payne leadup, Alexandria and Leeds are unbeaten in region play, but Alexandria’s victory margins roughly equal or surpass Leeds’ against common opponents. Alexandria has put up 38 or more points in every game this season and more than 40 in six of eight, proving once again that it’s hard to stop a team with three legitimate big-play threats.
The Valley Cubs seek their first region title since 2015.
3. Jacksonville seeks No. 2 seed
In 4A, Region 4, Jacksonville will play at Cherokee County in a game to determine which is the second or third playoff qualifier.
It makes a big difference, because the top two playoff qualifiers open playoff action at home. That could mean more this year, since realignment sent both teams to 4A south, where they cross with a region that includes Mobile Christian, Williamson, Vigor and Jackson.
4. Anniston’s status
As of this writing, Anniston is set to play this week’s key 4A, Region 4 game against Cleburne County. The Bulldogs forfeited to Handley last week because of potential COVID-19 concerns.
Stakes are high for Anniston. At 2-5 overall, 2-3 region, Anniston can clinch the region’s fourth and final playoff spot with a win. A loss or forfeit forces a three-way tie, in which Munford prevails on points for wins by defeated non-region opponents.
5. Piedmont-Wellborn
The biggest game in Calhoun County this week determines the Class 3A, Region 5 champion. Wellborn, unbeaten in region play, can win outright and clinch its first outright region title since 1995 with a victory over Piedmont at home. A Piedmont victory forces a three-way tie, and Piedmont would prevail in the tiebreaker for the third year in a row.
The race to determine whether Wellborn or Ohatchee gets the No. 2 seed depends on the Wellborn-Piedmont outcome. Ohatchee finishes second with a Wellborn victory and third if Piedmont wins.
6. Saks playing for berth
Saks plays host to Hokes Bluff in the game to determine Class 3A, Region 5’s fourth playoff spot. Both are 3-3 in region play.
Saks (6-3) has won four games in a row since losing three straight to region heavies Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee. The Wildcats seek to return to the playoffs after missing out in an injury-marred 2019. They made the playoffs eight years in a row and 11 out of 12 before that.