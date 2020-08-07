SEC schedules: AU draws UT, South Carolina; Tide gets Kentucky, Mizzou

The 2020 college football season won't look like any we've seen before.
Rather than playing the usual 12 games starting in early September, Auburn and Alabama will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule that won't begin until Sept. 26 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEC teams already were scheduled to play eight league games. On Friday, the SEC announced additional matchups.
The Tigers will host Tennessee and play at South Carolina. They already were set to play East Division opponents Georgia at home and Kentucky on the road. Alabama will host Kentucky and Missouri. The Tide already had East foes Georgia (home) and Tennessee (road).
"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was quoted as saying in a news release. "This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."
The SEC has not announced the dates and times for those games, or any others. The full schedule is expected to be released within the next two weeks.
It could have been much worse in regards to the two new games: Arkansas got saddled with games against Georgia and Florida from the East. Missouri landed Alabama and LSU from the West.
Cross-division opponents
ALABAMA
Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee
Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri
ARKANSAS
Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri
Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida
AUBURN
Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia
Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina
FLORIDA
Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss
Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M
GEORGIA
Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama
Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas
KENTUCKY
Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn
Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama
LSU
Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida
Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt
OLE MISS
Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt
Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky
Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia
MISSOURI
Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State
Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU
SOUTH CAROLINA
Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU
Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss
TENNESSEE
Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas
Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn
TEXAS A&M
Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina
Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee
VANDERBILT
Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M
Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State