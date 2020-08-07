You have permission to edit this article.
SEC schedules: AU draws UT, South Carolina; Tide gets Kentucky, Mizzou

The 2020 college football season won't look like any we've seen before.

Rather than playing the usual 12 games starting in early September, Auburn and Alabama will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule that won't begin until Sept. 26 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEC teams already were scheduled to play eight league games. On Friday, the SEC announced additional matchups.

The Tigers will host Tennessee and play at South Carolina. They already were set to play East Division opponents Georgia at home and Kentucky on the road. Alabama will host Kentucky and Missouri. The Tide already had East foes Georgia (home) and Tennessee (road).

"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was quoted as saying in a news release. "This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."

The SEC has not announced the dates and times for those games, or any others. The full schedule is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

It could have been much worse in regards to the two new games: Arkansas got saddled with games against Georgia and Florida from the East. Missouri landed Alabama and LSU from the West.

Cross-division opponents

ALABAMA

Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

ARKANSAS

Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri

Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida

AUBURN

Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

FLORIDA

Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss

Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

GEORGIA

Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama

Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas

KENTUCKY

Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn

Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU

Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida

Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

OLE MISS

Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky

Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

MISSOURI

Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

TENNESSEE

Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas

Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

TEXAS A&M

Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina

Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee

VANDERBILT

Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State

