SEC postpones start of volleyball, soccer, cross country

The Southeastern Conference announced today it is postponing the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country season to at least Aug. 31.
This comes on the heels of a Monday meeting by the league's athletics directors in Birmingham to discuss fall sports. No delay of football season has been announced.
According to a news release, these are three things to keep in mind about the delay of volleyball, soccer and cross country:
—The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games.
—Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in volleyball, soccer and cross country will be determined by each school.
As for football season, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday in a news release that the league won't make any decisions about whether the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will allow schools to play until later this month.
“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey was quoted as saying in the news release. “In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via video conferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”