SEC coaches, players pull back the curtain on NIL endorsements

The one-year anniversary of players being allowed to profit off name, image and likeness deals has come and gone. It’s taken something of a backseat to the talk of conference expansion fueled by certain west coast schools, but the anniversary wasn’t completely unnoticed.
Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher started the celebration a little early when they had a memorable exchange over NIL practices back in May that forced SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to issue a public statement.
Then on Tuesday, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was asked to take sides.
“I think they both kind of illustrate the frustration of how things are right now. It's not sustainable, so something's going to change,” Leach said.
Saban elaborated on some of his concerns earlier Tuesday morning.
“The biggest concern is how does this impact and affect recruiting?” Saban asked. “On the recruiting trail right now, there's a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises they may or may not be able to keep in terms of what players are doing.”
However, Saban was quick to add that his concerns were for the entirety of college football and not the team practicing in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The head coach added that Alabama players had made over $3 million in NIL already.
“I think that is what can create a competitive balance issue between the haves and have not's,” Saban said. “We're one of the haves. Don't think that what I'm saying is a concern that we have at Alabama because we're one of the haves. … Name, image and likeness is not an issue for us at Alabama. Our players, I think, did better than anybody in the country last year.”
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer didn’t blink when he was asked if his program was prepared to be a “have” in the new era of college football.
“I think South Carolina is set up as well as anybody in the country, to be honest with you, from a name, image and likeness standpoint,” Beamer said. “We're in the capital city of South Carolina. We're the only show in town. We don't compete with other pro sports in our state at the high, high level. … I tell recruits this all the time, it's not recruiting speak, when you talk about being well-positioned for name, image and likeness opportunities, I have a hard time finding somebody that's in a better situation than we are.”
The trio of players Beamer brought with him on Tuesday each profited from NIL deals, to a different extent.
“I love NIL,” South Carolina receiver Dakereon Joyner said. “I mean, NIL has done a lot of great things for me, I can say, but the biggest thing for me was to be a lending hand to anybody who needs it. Being able to have funds in my pocket to help, but for myself as well. For me to do great things for myself or nice things for myself.”
While the money is nice, Joyner said he doesn’t say yes to every opportunity. He has a brand to cultivate.
“The first thing I ask myself is what can that brand do for me and what can I do for that brand,” Joyner said. “I always have the most marketable to me, you know what I’m saying. Am I touching lives, am I touching kids. So that is my biggest thing, but I enjoy them personable relationships, but like I said, I got to protect my brand.”
Despite his positive experiences with NIL, Joyner agreed with several SEC coaches and commissioner Greg Sankey when asked if NIL needs regulations.
“I don’t know about no salary cap,” Joyner said. “But I do think restrictions should be in place, because I think it is being used for recruiting.”
Unlike his teammates, South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens hasn’t turned down any NIL opportunity yet, although all five or six of his NIL partnerships got a blessing from his mom, who pulls double duty as his No. 1 advisor when it comes to these transactions.
“It is a huge opportunity for us,” Pickens said. “Because NFL if, God-forbid, it doesn’t work, you have all this back stuff that you had when you was in college. You have people that you know, NIL deals that could fall back from like hey could I do a job with you and they will probably take the time to see you.”
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn only has one NIL deal to date currently. The senior is pretty sure he got that deal through a message on Twitter, but he’s glad to have it and not just because the extra money is nice to have.
“The NFL like they have sponsorships and stuff like that,” Gwyn said. “So it kind of, that is a big thing that helps everybody get prepared for that.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep