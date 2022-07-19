 Skip to main content
SEC coaches, players pull back the curtain on NIL endorsements

Saban media days 2022

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Crimson Tide players have made $3 million already.

 Kent Gidley

The one-year anniversary of players being allowed to profit off name, image and likeness deals has come and gone. It’s taken something of a backseat to the talk of conference expansion fueled by certain west coast schools, but the anniversary wasn’t completely unnoticed.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher started the celebration a little early when they had a memorable exchange over NIL practices back in May that forced SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to issue a public statement.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep