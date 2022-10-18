Rich Rodriguez ran the same play 16 consecutive times, JSU records are breaking and other takeaways

JACKSONVILLE — On Saturday, the Gamecocks host Southeastern Louisiana for a homecoming game that probably means a little extra to the seniors on the roster.
“Every single one of these games are very special, with it being my last season. … We’re going to have a great crowd,” Jacksonville State senior linebacker Stevonte Tullis said. “For our past few home games, we’ve had a great crowd, and it is just really fun playing in front of you.”
On Tuesday, Tullis, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez and others talked about the coming game, breaking school records and what it was like to run the same play 16 times in a row on offense last week.
Here are the highlights:
1. The spice of life
The Gamecocks took the 'if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it' approach to the extreme in Saturday’s 47-31 victory over North Alabama when they ran the same play on 16 straight offensive plays to close out the game. The play wasn’t overly complicated. Just a handoff to the running back out of the shotgun with the play designed to go between the tackles.
“Might have been out of a different formation and different tempos, but it wasn't a secret what we were doing,” Rodriguez said. “That to me was do you have a tendency, yeah we hope we have a tendency. If you’re good, you want to have tendencies.”
Rodriguez added that his offense would need to incorporate more variety in the games to come, and the Jacksonville State coach is confident his players can deliver on that.
“I’ve said this a thousand times, it is not what you call, it is what you can execute,” Rodriguez said. “We can execute more. But you know, having the confidence to do it and in the game is another thing. and plus if you don't have to. It's like the end of the last game. … We don't have to, we don't have to do variety, just for the sake of doing variety.”
2. Record-setting kicks
Kicker Alen Karajic broke the previous school record for consecutive field goals made when he kicked his ninth straight Saturday from 24 yards out. He extended that streak to 11 before missing a 50-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.
His 17 total points in Saturday’s win broke the previous school record for points scored in a game by a kicker (16).
Karajic has 187 career points. Should he hit 200, he would be only the 15th player, and the eighth kicker, to do so in school history.
“I was not aware of it,” Karajic said of the records. “Not until Coach said something, but it feels awesome to know I have a great operation with me, and we’ve been pretty consistent this year, so it feels great.”
Consistent might be underselling it.
Karajic had made 10 of 11 field goals this season. Only four kickers in the FCS remain perfect at this point of the season, and none has attempted more than eight kicks. The only other kickers ahead of Karajic in accuracy are both 12 of 13, which gives them a slight edge.
Karajic’s stats aren’t inflated by gimmes. He’s 4 of 5 on kicks of at least 40 yards, and he’s matched his career-long of 46 twice this season.
“I don’t take my eyes off the ball until I’m completely done with the kick, and I try to find a little piece of where it is laced on the ball,” Karjic said.
Rodriguez called Karajic a “phenomenal weapon” and said he feels confident in his kicker once the Gamecocks get in range for a 52-yard field goal.
Rodriguez added that having that kind of trust does alter what plays the offense might run in certain situations, such as when the Gamecocks are trying to go up by two scores or even if he would go for it on fourth-and-four or fourth-and-three.
“It does make a little bit of influence because we know we got three, so let’s not make a huge mistake here and make sure we at least get three points,” Rodriguez said.
Karajic currently leads the FCS with 39 touchbacks on only 49 kickoffs. His next touchback ties him for Griffin Thomas’ single-season school record of 40.
3. Finding the football
Tullis has recovered three fumbles this season, a mark that is tied for the most in the FCS.
“The reason he is probably doing that is he’s all around the ball,” Rodriguez said. “He’s been one of our most consistent players, period, on offense or defense or special teams. … Tay’s success on game day is a reflection of what he does during the week.”
As a team, the Gamecocks have recovered nine which puts the team one short of Elon’s total for the most in the FCS.
Tullis said the first time he saw a ball loose on the ground, he just fell on it. Now, he’s looking to capitalize when he can.
“First few times it is just like, 'fall on it,' but I’ve seen it a couple times so now it is like, 'scoop and score,'” Tullis said.
4. Injury update
Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb left Saturday’s game early in the third quarter. He was later seen wearing a protective boot on his right foot.
“Yeah, he's got a sore foot,” Rodriguez said. “We X-rayed it, MRIed it. Nothing's broke, which is good. No muscles are torn, which is good. But sometimes a bone bruise can linger, be very painful.”
Rodriguez said he planned to limit Webb in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. In his absence, backup quarterbacks Aaron McLaughlin and Te’Sean Smoot will get extra reps.
McLaughlin finished the game, although he wasn’t asked to do much other than hand off. He finished the game completing two of four attempts for seven yards. He also kept the ball twice and gained 18 rushing yards.
It remains to be seen if Webb will be available to play this week, but Rodrigruez said McLaughlin would have more on his plate this week.
“The good thing about Aaron is he is so engaged in what we are doing,” Rodriguez said. “Whether he is in there or watching from the sidelines. And during the week, he puts a lot of work in preparation and really wants to learn everything. That's why I'm so excited about him going forward because he's going to keep learning.”
5. Slowing down Southeastern
Roriguez said Southeastern Louisiana is probably the second-most athletic team the Gamecocks have faced this season, behind only FBS-foe Tulsa.
Southeastern ranks 22nd nationally in points per game (33.8) and 32nd in yards per game (409.5).
For comparison, the Gamecocks average 37.4 points and 436.7 yards a game.
Rodriguez said his defense would need to do a better job keeping containment when quarterback Cephus Johnson III is in Saturday.
Johnson has completed 49 of 79 passes (62 percent) for 533 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He’s also carried the ball 35 times and averages a team-high 5.7 yards a carry among qualified runners with at least 20 carries.
Of course, Johnson likely won’t be the only quarterback to see action for Southeastern on Saturday. Eli Sawyer has played five games this season. He’s not much of a runner, but he’s completed 66 of 110 attempts (60 percent) for 927 passing yards and five touchdowns.
“Unlike us where we will run the same stuff with all the guys, they will run different plays with different quarterbacks. … They will play them equally and they both provide a different set of challenges,” Rodriguez said.