 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rich Rodriguez ran the same play 16 consecutive times, JSU records are breaking and other takeaways

Rich Rod after UNA

JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez heads off the field after defeating UNA Saturday at Toyota Field in Madison, Al.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — On Saturday, the Gamecocks host Southeastern Louisiana for a homecoming game that probably means a little extra to the seniors on the roster.

“Every single one of these games are very special, with it being my last season. … We’re going to have a great crowd,” Jacksonville State senior linebacker Stevonte Tullis said. “For our past few home games, we’ve had a great crowd, and it is just really fun playing in front of you.”

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep