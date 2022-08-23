Rich Rodriguez expecting to play multiple quarterbacks in opener as competition continues

JACKSONVILLE — College football returns to the state of Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when Jacksonville State kicks off against Stephen F. Austin down in Montgomery.
“There will be some nerves I’m sure, for our players,” first-year Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “I want them to be a little nervous. I think you should be excited. We’ve got a great opponent on national TV. It’s been a long time since our guys have played a game and some of our guys haven’t played a game in a few years with transfers and what have you. There is certainly some excitement building.”
One player who is expected to see his first significant action in a while is quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, a North Carolina State transfer who played only five snaps last year for the Wolfpack.
In recent scrimmages, McLaughlin has been observed working primarily with the first-string offense while Zion Webb, the only quarterback still on the roster from the spring, ran with the second unit.
However, both guys and true freshman Te’Sean Smoot have all worked with the first-string offense at times this fall, and all three are listed as co-starters atop the team’s first official depth chart.
“We think all three are ready to play the game,” Rodriguez said. “But we probably won’t name a starter until a minute or 30 seconds before the kickoff. Even if I know, which I don’t know, why would I tell anybody?”
While Rodriguez is unable, or at least unwilling, to name a starter ahead of the game, the Gamecocks’ coach did say that he expects more than one quarterback to see action this Saturday.
“If you’re good enough to win with, then you will play, and that is at any position. … Some people say you got to have one quarterback and I’ve never been that way,” Rodriguez said. “I have played two in the past. But you have to be able to run the whole offense with whichever quarterback there is, but I think we have more than one that we can win with. I hope we have three, but I’d be surprised if we don’t play at least two on Saturday.”
So regardless of who gets the official start, it seems likely that fans will get the chance to see both McLaughlin and Webb line up under center this week. Speaking of the center, Zack Cangelosi said his job remains the same no matter which guy lines up behind him Saturday.
“Most of our scheme stays the same between the two quarterbacks,” Cangelosi said. “I’ve played with Zion before, he was our starting quarterback in the spring, and I’ve been practicing with Aaron every day. So there’s not a huge difference between them besides six or seven inches. Aaron is tall.”
Cangelosi and linebacker Stevonte Tullis both said they were impressed with McLaughlin’s work ethic, considering he wasn’t on campus when the team, including Webb, went through spring practice.
“Throughout fall camp, we had a little bet that I wasn’t going to intercept any of his passes, but I got one,” Tullis said. “A few of them went through my hands, but no, he is a really good quarterback, and he loves to work hard.”
When the Gamecocks take the field Saturday, they will do so in one of only three nationally televised Division I games this week. From an audience standpoint, it's possible the first game of the Rodriguez era will be the most-watched game until the Gamecocks join Conference USA next season.
“When you’re playing Week 0 on national TV, you’re going to get a lot of eyeballs. … We haven’t talked about that a whole lot because I don’t want guys worried about being on tv I want them worried about playing," Rodriguez said.
“But at the same time, it is an opportunity for us nationally to get some eyeballs on us for recruits to watch it, and then we think going forward when we move up to Conference USA, we will get a whole lot of exposure because we said we will play on Tuesday night, Wednesday night, Thursday night, Put us on TV and we will play there and pay us. Give us money, too.”
